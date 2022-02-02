Bask in tropical paradise, courtesy Remya Kumar

02 February 2022 15:08 IST

Artist Remya Kumar talks about how she found her calling

“Once you dedicate yourself and decide on a path, all kinds of opportunities come your way,” says artist Remya Kumar with a laugh. ‘Nature’s Spell,’ an exhibition of her work is currently underway in Bengaluru, but the architect-turned-artist believes her foray into the world of paints and palettes was nothing short of ‘serendipitous’.

“As a child, my proficiency in art was limited to copying from photographs and other paintings. While you churn out excellent copies, the image becomes a crutch and you can’t create from your imagination. I didn’t know how to create from scratch; I always need reference material because I had never exercised my creative muscles.”

Remya got a chance to find her way around this mind block when she enrolled in an art class, while pursuing her architecture degree in the US. “Initially, I was overwhelmed by our art assignments but the teachers encouraged us to work with different ideas, colours, textures and media. This was my foray into experimentation and it unlocked the real understanding of self discovery.”

Advertising

Advertising

“I realised to create real art you need to be free and not be scared of making mistakes because that is when you explore and learn new things,” she says.

Even as she was riding on this new-found wave of self discovery, Remya says she was inspired by the community of daily painters who complete an entire canvas in a day — from start to finish. Soon after, she attended an art camp in Trivandrum where she met Chennai-based artist A V Illango. “He saw some potential in my work and offered to teach me creative painting if I wished.”

Remya describes her stint at Illango’s studio a life changing experience where she learnt what it meant to live an artist’s life in terms of discipline, commitment, grit and socialising. “One needs to meet other artists to learn from them and their work constantly.”

A brief return to architecture only made Remya realise her creative abilities were not being harnessed to the full and she took to painting full time.

“Sometimes there is a longing for change and discovery, and at those times you go back to basics. That happened to me during the lockdown and I began sketching again. The pandemic forced many of us to look inwards and re-evaluate, causing a shift in creative expression. For me, it was a chance to explore change without worrying about the consequences of social media or art shows.”

“I also began using mixed media — different types of paper, crayons, charcoal, inks and different tools. I love it when two inks mix and form a pattern that I could never have foreseen. Along the way, there is so much you discover during the little moments and I’ve learnt the process is just as important as the finished product.”

The results are plain to see in ‘Nature’s Spell’ where unusual shades of mauve, indigo, ochre and crimson evoke memories of lush tropical foliage, reminiscent of Remya’s hometown in Kerala, where she spent a few months of the lockdown. “The distinctive greenery of that place leaves a mark on you — coconut palms and banana plants jostle with mango and jackfruit trees everywhere you look. I was literally looking out of the window and painting,” she says.

Presented by ArtenBleu ‘Nature’s Spell’ featuring acrylic on canvas and mixed media on paper is on display at The Gallery @ Maya in Jayanagar, Bengaluru till February 14. Prices start from ₹ 7500.