April 19, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

“Art is a powerful tool to encourage children’s creativity; it is a stressbuster, improves fine motor abilities, observation skills, self-esteem and helps them to meet and interact, ” says M Sanjay Kumar, founder of M. Eshwariah Art Gallery in Hyderabad., as he gears up to organise the second edition (first edition in April 2023) of Bala Vikas Kala 2024, a creative art workshop for 6-18-year-olds.

Art as an expression

Interestingly, these sessions begin with an exhibition of 80 works by 6-18-year-olds from across 50 schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on April 24. “We (the gallery) had asked children to use art as an expression and send their works in a month in March to the gallery,” informs Sanjay. The works have been segregated age-wise into four groups.

Young art enthusiasts can learn calligraphy, pencil sketching, terracotta, fabric painting, watercolours and quilling art at this four-day workshop. The idea, Sanjay says is to celebrate children and their creativity. “Every child has a unique talent; the aim is to encourage these budding artists with a zeal to learn art techniques. These sessions allow us to find children with special talents.”

The morning (10am to 1pm) and afternoon (2pm to 5pm) sessions will be conducted by artists G S Shamsuddin (calligraphy), Ram Prathap (Pencil Sketching), Ramu Maredu (Terracotta), Indira (fabric painting), Lalita (Quilling art), Niveditha Chakraborthy (Water Colour painting). The revenue from the sales of artworks exhibited at the venue will be utilised to distribute sanitary pads, an initiative by CHORD, a city-based voluntary organisation.

Interested students should pay a fee of ₹300 and bring writing pads, cleaning cloth, water, snacks, and lunch; all art materials will be provided at the venue.

While the first three winners selected from the exhibition will be awarded at a ceremony on April 28, all participants will be given certificates and mementoes.

Bala Vikas Kala 2024 will be held at ES Gallery, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from April 24 to April 28. For details, call 9391355110