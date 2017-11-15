Attend a festival, curated by women, about women, but open to all

Women from theatre, films, dance, music and art will come together for the Women’s Cultural Festival, organised by Sandhya Mendonca’s Under The Raintree.

Dancer-choreographer, Madhu Natraj, who has curated the dance for the fest, talks about what makes the event special. “The festival is the brainchild of Sandhya Mendonca. The speciality is that the whole festival is curated by women, performed by women, but is open to everyone.”

Madhu takes care of the dance aspect, Arundhati Raja has curated the theatre, music by MD Pallavi and films by Kavitha lankesh. The event will also feature a standup comedy too.

For dance, Madhu has chosen all artistes from Karnataka. “We wanted to do that because though we belong here, 80% cent of our performances are outside the city or the country,” explains Madhu. She has brought together one form from every genre — classical, contemporary, Indian martial arts, and folk dance — for the event.

The dancer has also created a “site specific work, which will be presented on the steps of Ravindra Kalakshetra. For me the venue itself is an iconic place. It is an entity by itself and has provided space for generations of artistes to showcase their talents.”

Her performance on the steps of the venue begins at 6.30 pm, which will be followed by a performance by women folk artistes, choreographed by Sneha Kappana. This will be followed by a Kuchipudi dance recital by Vyjayantjhi Kashi and team, Odissi by Sharmila Mukherjkee, Bharatanatya by Anuradha Vikrant, Kathak by NIKC (Natya Institue of Kathak and Choreography) and STEM Dance Kampni, contemporary dance by the women dancers of Attakalari and Kalari by Ranjan Mullaratt’s students. There will also be a special presentation by Dr Anita Ratnam.

“All of us were asked to choose women centric subjects, femininity or feminism. Basically celebrating womanhood through our stories, narrated through various mediums. You will see a clear thread to link all the mood pieces. This event has provided each of us a fertile land to collaborate and create something beautiful,” adds Madhu.

The festival begins on November 17 and goes on till 19, from 10 am to 9 pm at Ravindra Kalakshetra. The performing aspect of the event starts with dance, curated by Madhu at 6.30 pm. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com. For details log on to www.undertheraintree festival.com