Children’s Art Fest: Young hands foster art celebration

Creativity gets a free run on canvases at the fourth edition of Children’s Art Fest 2020. Hosted by Children’s Fine Art Gallery (a division of Daira: Centre for Arts and Culture), the three-day festival is a platform helmed by sisters Atika and Atiya Amjad of Daira to ignite the fire of art among children and teenagers. While Atika has conceived it, the festival is for young to interact with art and enhance their skills.

Atika Amjad | Photo Credit: By arrangement

At Daira, Atika greets us with a cheerful smile. While two volunteers carefully pack artworks, she counts her blessings. “Every year a new team of art-inclined volunteers support the endeavour. Even when I worked solo, people helped me. It is a miracle that I have such people around me.” This year her volunteers include entrepreneur Syed Safiullah, Safeer Khan, founder of Ferishto, Preeti K Bhatnagar, who runs the Prerna Creations art academy and artist-art teacher Kappari Kishen.

As part of the Art Fest, artists, associates of the art fraternity and around 5000 children, parents and teachers come together to celebrate art and also witness a plethora of innovative art-based activities. Hues of lavender will create a splash at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, the venue for Lavender 2020, a group exhibition of artworks by young adults.

The story of this Children’s Art Fest began when a few fellows of Idex Global Fellowship from the USA came to Hyderabad to work in affordable private schools. “The Fellows took us on a tour and we saw pathetic and dingy classrooms with no tables for children to write. I realised art can create miracles in these lives,” shares Atika. From thereon she focused on involving children in art, in a bid to infuse creativity and positivity in their lives. That eventually led to the launch of Children’s fine art gallery.

Growing popular

The curriculum that Atika designed helped students to visualise and inspire. When the project went online, it touched many students. Teach For India (TFI) picked up this art curriculum for its schools. The Children’s Art Festival has grown over the years; 30 schools adopted by TFI, in its first fest, will attract 100 schools this year, in its fourth edition.

A painting to be displayed at the art fest | Photo Credit: By arrangement

One of the highlights of this edition will be a display of works by teachers of art academies. The event ‘Jungle Call In The Dark’ attempts to recreate a jungle in urban chaos. She explains, “Paintings of tigers in a dark room, with jungle music in the background, gives visitors an experience of the wild.”

The fest’s creative zone caters to different tastes with Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) Alive workshops, storytelling sessions, spot writing competitions, quilt making workshops for rescued elephants (by Wildlife SOS), art installations, experts’ talks and also how to write an art journal. The festival also pays tribute to the artist (late) Surya Prakash. Atika says, “Last year, when Surya Prakash came to the festival, he joked, ‘I see Vaikuntam dominating here’. I then had mentioned doing a project on his works and life; we will be showcasing that now.”

Holding the festival in January has a special reason. “Moat schools complete the syllabus around this time. This art event will rejuvenate them for the final examinations in March.”

With just a day to go to the festival, Atika is excited and nervous. “The moment I end a festival, I start planning for the next one. I cannot live without a dream. As the festival grows bigger, I feel some magic is happening and I enjoy this ride.”

(The Children’s Art Festival will be held from January 30 to February 1 at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Public Gardens; 9849987187 or 8019762868)