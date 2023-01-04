ADVERTISEMENT

ASLI Arts Fair in Hyderabad: To kindle creativity and make new strides in the art space

January 04, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

A first-of-its-kind event at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Hyderabad promises new avenues for visual arts

Neeraja Murthy

Come January 5, the campus premises of Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University are set to transform into creative pavilions for three days. Titled Annual Student Learning Interaction (ASLI) Arts Fair, this is a brainchild of students of the painting department at the college. With an array of creations by art students from this college as well as Hyderabad Central University and Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University, the event includes arts, crafts, food, theatre, open mic shows and film screenings.

Students and teachers of the painting department | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The start

ASLI is inspired by the India Art Festival, the contemporary art fair held in Delhi, according to Anisha Labisetty, a final year student. . “We realised Delhi and Mumbai have platforms where emerging artists can showcase their talent, but there is nothing of that sort in Hyderabad for not just art students but also enthusiasts to interact and showcase their talent.”

A month of brainstorming helped the final-year students to present a blueprint for an art showcase to the faculty. Priti Samyukta, head of the Painting Department calls ASLI a learning experience for students. “When students discussed having a fair, I told them it would become an extravaganza. Instead, let’s have an academic picnic with workshops, creations and a bit of fun.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of colours and canvas | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The first STEP (Students Training Enhancement Programme), had sessions by experts in art and architecture “Students got to know different kinds of vocabulary, the speaker’s thought process and how they created the slides,” says Priti. This was followed by skill-based workshops by experts on terracotta, crochet, and welding from scrap to create dragonflies, mat weaving, Pichwai painting on plates, utilitarian products, wood craft techniques and making assemblages and table runners from palm leaves. The products being created by students for a month will be on sale/display at ASLI.

Skill and creativity

Preparations underway | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The idea behind first STEP, an ‘out-of-the-box innovative pedagogy’ is to open students’ minds towards becoming entrepreneurs and showcasing what youngsters can do with the skill and creativity. Craft is as important as art, says Priti. “Contemporary art is more demanding and is no longer stuck on the canvas. Youngsters have to realise there are lots of avenues to pursue.”

The profits earned from the display of the 25 stalls at ASLI goes to the students.

Different expressions | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As the students look forward to the first edition of ASLI, Anisha says, “We will learn by trial and error. We want ASLI to be a meeting ground to share knowledge, where people can come together annually for a week and talk about anything related to visual arts.”

ASLI Hyderabad will be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University , Masab Tank from January 5 to 7 from 10 am to 5 pm and is open to all

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US