Artix 2024 to court Hyderabad, turn hotel rooms into art galleries

March 12, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Thirty-eight rooms at Hotel The Park in Hyderabad will be converted into mini-galleries for the second edition of Artix, the hotel art fair

On March 16 and 17, Hotel The Park in Hyderabad will witness a one-of-its-kind art fair. Around 38 rooms of the hotel will turn into mini art galleries, showcasing curated artworks. This will mark the second edition of Artix, a hotel art fair that had its inaugural showcase in New Delhi in 2023. Co-founded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, Timsy Anand and Sethu Vaidyanathan, Artix aims to familiarise art lovers in India with the concept of hotel art fairs on the lines of similar international events. When asked what prompted Artix to choose Hyderabad for its second edition, Malvika reasons, “Cities such as Mumbai and Delhi are witness to art fairs; we intend to take Artix to cities that do not have art fairs yet.” Payal is optimistic that the showcase will stoke the interest of connoisseurs in the city, “Hyderabad is culturally and economically strong and has a vibrant gallery culture. We are looking to engage with art lovers and open up the market to different kinds of art.” Artix will feature more than 350 artworks by 75 participants — individual artists, galleries and private collectors. Payal initiated Artix in New Delhi inspired by international art fairs she has attended. As the owner of New Delhi-based gallery Arushi Arts, she says, “I have been to 150 art fairs in my art career of 25 years and have drawn from that experience for Artix. Hotel art fairs are popular in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Hong Kong and London. When luxurious spaces such as hotel rooms are turned into galleries, viewing art becomes an intimate and engaging experience, without distractions. A buyer can imagine a similar artwork in their rooms.” ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Gaurang Shah’s showcase for Lakme Fashion Week is a burst of ‘Gulal’

Hyderabad-based art collector Anju Poddar will be showcasing paintings by Laxma Goud from her personal collections. This is a part of the solo collector project and these paintings will not be on sale. Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Sheetal Bangur and Mumbai-based Priya Paul, chairperson of The Park Hotels, are the other art collectors who will be showcasing some of the works in their private collections. “This is an opportunity for art lovers to look at private collections, which are otherwise not accessible,” Malvika points out.

At Artix, expect to see paintings, installations, etchings, drawings, sculptures, photography, textiles and jewellery. One room will feature works of Satish Gujral as a tribute to the veteran artist while another will showcase artworks of Prabhakar Kolte. “Galleries will also be showcasing works of S H Raza, F N Souza and V S Gaitonde, among several other artists. A sculpture walk, display of textiles from Chola Mandal and Coromandel groups among others, and photography by Raihan Rajiv Vadra are part of the curation,” says Payal.

Payal emphasises on the word curation and says Artix is a carefully curated display of art to ensure that Hyderabad gets to witness works of artists from the Telugu States,and other States in India, as well as a few international artists. Lindsey Noble, Chris Trueman, Bryan Ricci and Joshua Ashter — artists from the United States — will also be exhibiting their work.

After Hyderabad, plans are on to take Artix to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

(Artix will be held on March 16 and 17 at Hotel The Park, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, from 12 noon to 9pm; the art fair is open to all.)

