February 09, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

An image that purportedly shows a hazy, blurred view of the large banyan trunk, by Aditya Kulkarni, is captioned ‘out of sight?’ This is among the many artworks that draw attention to the plight of the banyan trees on the outskirts of Hyderabad, along the road to Chevella. On view at the city’s Iconart gallery in Banjara Hills is Under the Chevella Banyans, a collaborative exhibition of paintings, drawings, installations and photographs by 36 artists and photographers. Curated by Avani Rao Gandra, Under the Chevella Banyans was also showcased at the recent Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023, incidentally, under a banyan tree at Vidyaranya School.

More than 900 banyan trees that are more than 100 years old are under threat of being axed or translocated to make way for road widening on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Citizen groups have been vehemently protesting the move, and this art exhibition is another method of marking their protest.

The exhibition was made possible by photography coordinator Ashutosh Patwardhan and programme collaborators Sadhana Ramchander and Kobita Das Kolli. Curator and founder of Iconart, Avani says, “When I reopened the gallery post lockdowns, I told myself that the art we showcase henceforth needs to be inclusive, collaborative and more impactful. Under the Chevella Banyans is an attempt in that direction. Nature lovers and activists in Hyderabad have been persistent in their stance that the banyan trees are a part of the city’s cultural heritage and need to be protected; this exhibition supports the cause.”

Avani was keen to have on board artists who would go beyond figurative and explore the theme through abstract, expressionist and symbolic formats as well. During the brief display at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, she observed how the installations prompted conversations among visitors. “Children, in particular, were moved by the installation of a bird’s nest with eggs (by Anil Jalakam).”

Avani’s painting depicts banyan trees in a surreal manner and equates a tree to a monk. Anushka Dutta looks at the banyan tree as a microcosm of life.

Snehal Kashikar creates artistic impressions of leaves as leaf-shaped terracotta ceramics.

Arnab Biswas’ photographs capture a banyan tree at different times of the day. A photograph by Hari Priya Vangaru showing a falling leaf is inspired by O Henry’s short story The Last Leaf, and the artist hopes that just like the last leaf saved a life, art can save trees.

(Under the Chevella Banyans is on view at Iconart gallery, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, till February 20)