Artists interpret Butterfly Effect to show how the little things matter

At the entrance to Shrishti art gallery, a note introduces visitors to American mathematician Edward Norton Lorenz’s concept of ‘Butterfly Effect’ to throw light on how a small event like the flapping of the wings of a butterfly in one part of the world has the potential to trigger a series of events across the globe.

Shrishti art gallery posed the idea of Butterfly Effect to a group of artists and invited their interpretations. The result is this exhibition where the artistic interpretations range from issues of urbanisation and displacement, to nature and society.

Malavika Reddy’s portrayal of flora isn’t picture perfect. In its textures and tones, the paintings evoke a feeling of slow destruction of nature as she focuses on environment bearing the brunt of global warming. The artist suggests that we listen to nature voicing its concern to us through different means, because we have the power to take steps that can make a difference.

Pratul Dash presents fairy tale kind of imagery, with vivid starry skies that we can see when we move away from polluted urban spaces. On a clear starry night with hues of deep blue, a boy stands on a green surface and looks up, sporting a mask. This fantasy-land like depiction draws attention to the conflict between nature and urban landscape.

One of Sujith Sen’s paintings is a partly abstract representation of the urban chaos in Mumbai. Using earthy watercolours and shadows, his visual narrative shows life in Mumbai — the many small houses and territorial boundaries.

A painting by Nishant Dange | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Digbijayee Khatua’s frames in sunshine hues, narrate a continuum of stories of rapid urbanisation. The artist moved from Odisha to Delhi and observed minutely the changing landscape. He noticed how people adapted to live within the polluted environs of the city, finding solace in man-made possessions. He uses elements of folk and tribal art such as miniatures and Patta style to narrate his stories, using a mix of watercolour and tea wash on paper.

Nishant Dange, in a frame bathed in sunshine yellow and earthy browns, attempts to show the deep connect a young woman has with nature by juxtaposing the butterfly form on her. He correlates her emotional transition to the transformation of the butterfly.

Dinesh Pimple’s collage of everyday elements for Butterfly Effect | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Dinesh Pimple’s frames are full of shapes, forms and colours. Everyday objects, flowers and leaves, butterflies and insects, are painted on paperboard, cut and put together in different forms, with the idea of giving permanence and sturdiness to what’s considered fragile and perishable.

Prasanta Bandyopadhyay’s blue-toned watercolour depiction of people in an urban scenario seems like a panoramic view and still manages to be individualistic. Inhabitants go about their daily tasks like putting a child to sleep, studying or working late into the night, getting a haircut… With each one nestled in their own space, they work towards their dream, one of which is to build their own home. This universal dream puts pressure on land. The painting is also a representation of urban solitude, of being lonesome in a crowd.

Priti Vadakkath’s paintings in monochromes and fuss-free lines, are inspired by yesteryear studio portraiture to indulge in nostalgic childhood memories. There are occasional splash of colours in the form of gulmohar petals or marbles.

Ravi Chunchula’s ‘Towards an envisioned land’ is like a window of opportunities to show the interlinking of possibilities in an urban scenario where one act feeds off the other.

The Butterfly Effect is on view at Shrishti art gallery, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, till January 12.