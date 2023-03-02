Artists from Nepal flood the walls of Cholamandal Artists’ Village

March 02, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

When the 37-year-old artist Bijaya Maharjan arrived in Chennai from Nepal, one of the first things he drew were the beaches and some houses, in his own minimal style. “As an artist, I have always been drawn to the beauty and complexity of the natural world and different cultures,“ he said.

Bijaya was one of the six artists attending an art camp and displaying his work at a subsequent exhibition at the Cholamandal Artists’ Village between February 15 and 27. The artists came together to be inspired by the setting of the village and by each other. As part of the camp, they were also taken to temples and tourist places near Chennai.

Their exhibition held by the artists’ village and the Nepal art council saw the confluence of myriad styles including paubha art, contemporary abstract designs and Japanese kintsugi work Each creator’s style differed but their relationship with Nepal shone through, tying their works together through vibrant cultural motifs.

Rajani Sinkwal, a 25-year-old artist from Kathmandu talked about growing up observing her father, a paubha (traditional religious painting originating in Nepal) painter, and being drawn into his works. At the camp, she was giving her final touches to a painting titled Arthanaareeswara while already having completed another painting Hitimaya (a mythical creature of Nepal).

Rajani said that the artists usually paint the eyes of the figure in the painting quickly and at the very end. She added that it is usually done on an auspicious day and time, and is usually kept in a place of worship upon completion. “Chennai has a lot to offer in terms of culture and art. My work at the art camp reflects my observations during my travels to temples in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Pramila Bajracharya, another artist, said that she had chosen to capture the women of Tamil Nadu in her work. “I was fascinated by the hairstyles of women in Chennai— their long plaits, strands of jasmine flowers perched on their hair, the anklets and bangles, the saris they wear. Everything was captivating. I had also included sculptures and the kolams (rangoli) in these works,” she said.

Artist Krishna Lama, whose dreams usually find their way to his campus said that art camps like the one organised here are an essential part of their journey as artists. “Swimming in the same pond is not good for artists. Travel enriches one’s experience,” he said.