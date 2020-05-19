COVID-19: Artist Vijay Belde throws a ‘Paint your mask challenge’

For the past two months Vijay Belde’s aim has been to inspire and inform through his art. “Art is to empower and bring in a change,” says the Hyderabad-based artist. When the lockdown due to COVID-19 began in India, Vijay painted a bull sporting a mask with a ‘Stay home and save the world’ message. Ever since, COVID-19 has been the subject of his online works. “As an artist it is my duty to react to the surroundings and create works that raise awareness in even the layman. In the initial days, I saw how some people did not take the lockdown seriously; because of their negligence, others will have to suffer. It was my responsibility as an artist to spread a message in my language of art,” he explains.

Shashikala from Hyderabad | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Social distancing through art

In another work, bulls stand in a queue within marked circles, maintaining physical distance. The vibrant work posted on social media caught every body’s attention. He says, “Most of my followers on my social media accounts liked these works. I hope they will in turn spread these messages in their circle of friends and family members and help in our fight against the pandemic.”

Subhasini from Hyderabad | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Idea with a challenge

Vijay has now launched a new social media campaign called ‘Paint Your Mask Challenge’, inspired by the numerous challenges posted on social media. “I wanted the community to participate in this initiative,” he says.

Swapnil Jain from Indore | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Vijay created his own mask, painted it with an image of a bull uploaded it on social media throwing a challenge to his friends. “The response was amazing; This is not just for artists but also for people passionate about art to play with colours and create art on their masks,” he says over the phone. Among the 90 people who have accepted the challenge, some have already posted pictures of their own painted masks. “Doctors tell us that we might have to wear a mask for a long time. This ‘paint your mask’ challenge is a way of preparing ourselves to make masks a part of our attire. They should be fashionable and artistic, yet helpful for us,” he adds.

Having put in 26 years in the field, Vijay hopes to document the work done by him during lockdown so that when things normalise, he can hold a display of his works.

Artist Ramani Mylavarapu | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Agony of migrants on canvas

In the coming days, he hopes to do a treadmill art to depict the suffering of migrants. He explains, “People are moving from one state to another without food, water and even footwear. We see one section of society suffering but still we are not so moved. I want to highlight their agony and paint while walking on a treadmill for 12 hours, with breaks in between. I visualise the treadmill as a long road; I want to paint while walking, take rest and then continue.”

(Whoever is interested in the challenge, can post pictures of their painted mask to Vijay Belde’s Facebook account)