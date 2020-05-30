In artist Siva Kumari’s painting, Bharat Mata presents positive art to fight the COVID-19 demon

HYDERABAD:

30 May 2020 16:25 IST

Artist Siva Kumari’s acrylic painting and an innovative video showcase the strength of togetherness while highlighting the role of women during lockdown

It is a painting of Bharat Mata with a trishul in hand killing the COVID-19 ‘demon’ with a lock. Her hands hold the weapons — a stethoscope, mask, broom and a policeman’s cap. With the national emblem on her crown, and the tricolour behind her signifying the support of entire country in this fight, a rope tied to her waist revealing her determination, Bharat Mata (painted in blue) signifies peace.“While the lock signifies the lockdown, the rope indicates her readiness to fight when needed, ” shares artist Siva Kumari.

Strength of togetherness

Artist Siva Kumari | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Siva Kumari’s intent was to create positive art that showcases the strength of togetherness. “Everyone has been contributing to the success of the lockdown. From wearing masks, washing hands to maintaining physical distance, I felt all Indians came together to do their bit in their own way,” says Siva, who is also one of the directors of Siri Institute of Painting.

This acrylic work of Bharat Mata is also accompanied by an innovative video showing women artists (Siri Institute’s students) painting parts of the canvas individually. In the video, with Kehata Hai Pal Khud Se Nikal song from the movie Neerja playing in the background, one artist is seen painting the national emblem, another paints Bharat mata’s sari and the other paints the flag. In the end, Siva Kumari appears with a completed painting. She explains, “We have been working independently at our homes during the lockdown. Women artists created the same painting in their homes and sent us the video. We mixed the shots in such a way that it looks as though everyone have contributed to this painting. When we are together we can achieve anything, including flattening the COVID-19 curve, ”

Role of women

She adds, “The innovative video and painting received a good response.” The video blends the idea of togetherness while highlighting the role of women during the lockdown. “Women are at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19; during the lockdown their duties have increased manifold. They have been working non-stop, juggling different duties of office and home; their contribution is unmatchable. This is a tribute to their strength,” says Siva Kumari.

The video and painting can be viewed on Siri Institute’s Facebook page.