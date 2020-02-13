Artist Sisir Sahana recreates elements of Nature in his latest series in glass

Each of Sisir Sahana’s pieces in glass, is a world in itself. A world that strangely appears in motion; replete with drastically different elements inside.

Take for instance, the one sporting a red overtone from his latest series. Lit from behind, the glass installation is made of smaller elements (also in glass), that resemble roots under soil. A nondescript blob, in deep red, remains suspended in liquid glass, lending it an abstract quality. Titled A Dialogue with Soil, this display of 10 works in the challenging medium, is an attempt by the artist to dig deeper into Nature to reclaim latent components.

Looking back

A professor in Ceramics and Glass, Department of Design in Kala-Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, Sisir’s preoccupation with glass dates back to right when he started out in 1998. His interest in glass painting brought him closer to the medium. Twenty-two years later, not much has changed. The techniques may have, but only as a way to better the possibilities of the brittle medium.

However, this particular series, which has been in the works since 2019, was born out of a residency programme that Sisir attended at the Pittsburgh Glass Center. “Most of the works are inspired by certain images and situations that I have witnessed at some points in my life. Combined with the exceptional facilities that Pittsburgh has, I was able to experiment with regard to technique as well,” Sisir says of the series. The quality of glass that is available in the US is also visibly better — clear and easy to fuse different techniques into.

Sisir’s earlier work explored human and animal bodies and their activities, but this series is a visible deviation. “Here, I thought I should experiment with human existence rather than the physical body; and what better way to explore human existence than to look at Nature,” says the artist, adding that motifs of flowers, roots and other physical manifestations of life, are depicted in an effort to shed light on their coexistence with human beings. And these images, when portrayed as part of soil, metaphorically suggest that they are frozen in time, yet, a hint of life is unmissable. This constant possibility of life and motion, is what even the tiny bubbles inside clear glass, intend to say.

In one of the sculptures, the upper half lends an ice-like appearance, while the lower half is as clear as water, replete with bubbles and smaller pieces within. In another work inspired by the artist’s scuba diving experience in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, one can also spot amorphous jellyfish-like entities inside. Heating and cooling the glass to perfect temperatures makes this possible. He explains that techniques such as “Fusing, blowing, casting and slumping”, when merged together, contribute to the gradation in opacity within the works.

A Dialogue with Soil will be on display at Forum Art Gallery, Adyar, till March 7 from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.