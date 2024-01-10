Artist Sanjiv Sankkpal captures a language seen, not heard with his art

January 10, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

“The human body has its own language. Your body reacts differently when you are angry, emotional or happy. This is a distinct language and I enjoy capturing it on canvas and sculpture,” says Sanjiv Sankkpal.

“If it is on canvas, it is through the use of colour, line and texture, whereas if I am depicting it with a sculpture, form and size play an important role,” says the artist, whose exhibition Beyond the Curve, is currently ongoing at Gallery Time and Space.

Curated by Renu George, the exhibition showcases around 20 paintings, 16 sketches and 18 sculptures crafted by Sanjiv. Whether in the play of light on skin or the imagined feel of curved warmth, Sanjiv’s art and sculptures capture the glory of the human form in diverse stages of repose and movement.

No surprise then, that Sanjiv being a nature lover, animals also appear in his work. “Animals possess a different anatomy and so, their emotions and language are different from ours. In all of Nature, humans are the only creatures who have left our natural state either to don more clothes in winter or use devices to keep us cool in summer. Everything else — birds, animals and plants — exist as they always have. Still, to me, the human form is the most beautiful in creation.”

The horse is often spotted in Sanjiv’s work. “It is my favourite animal; a symbol of power, force and grace,” he says.

Hailing from Nipani in Karnataka’s district of Belgaum, Sanjiv who pursued his art education in Kolhapur and Mumbai’s JJ School of Arts credits artists Ravindra Mestri, MR Deshmukh, KB Kulkarni and GS Majgaokar for mentoring him.

“I believe I always wanted to draw and paint. That’s all I can remember of my childhood, not sports or studying. And since we could not buy art material, I would draw on the floor, walls and the road using bits of chalk and pencil. I have only been interested in art; it is my passion.”

Following his post graduation, Sanjiv worked as an assistant lecturer at an art college for four years before he enrolled to study sculpture and modelling. “Now, I am a freelance artist with a studio in Kolhapur with 20 years of painting experience and 15 in sculpture.”

“I work with both bronze and stone though not as often as I would like with the latter since we lack quality stone in Kolhapur. But when it comes to painting, I work with all media — charcoal, pastels, oils, acrylic, watercolours — but for the most part, I enjoy using oils and layering them with acrylic.”

Sanjiv says his appreciation for the human form as well as his dexterity in capturing it in his work was honed following art sessions abroad. “In 2009, I was in Canada for an art festival and at one of the studios, a nude model was posing while artists sketched. I was drawn to the act of creating with like minded artists and though I hadn’t enrolled for that particular session, I was allowed to join them.”

“I learnt how to draw rough drafts that I could use as guides to create paintings and sculptures later on. Following this, I enrolled in a similar session in London to develop my skill further which has proved to be invaluable when you consider the paucity of nude models in India, let alone Kolhapur.”

Beyond the Curve which showcases the most recent of Sanjiv’s work created during the lockdown, will be on display at Gallery Time and Space till January 14, 2024.