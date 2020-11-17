Artist Sangeeta Abhay presents 16 clocks, featuring Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic works

Bengaluru

17 November 2020 12:49 IST

She says the collection is not only a tribute to the legend, but also her mission to make his work accessible to all

Artist Sangeeta Abhay’s works celebrate not only the triumph of good over evil but is also a tribute to the legendary painter, Raja Ravi Varma.

Her works, titled Timeless Masterpieces, recreate some of Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic paimtings in a limited edition of 16 clock pieces. These will be on display at gallery g, Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, till the end of November.

Sangeeta, who started off working in the world of advertising, gives complete credit to Gitanjali Maini. “She saw my artwork and inspired me to take to it full time,” shares the artist, who then switched gears and devoted all her time to paints and the canvas.

Hailing from Maharashatra, Sangeeta says the show at gallery g is dedicated to celebrate Raja Ravi Varma. “Every artist is inspired by his works. He has been instrumental in giving gods and goddesses the human face. His works are timeless... I wanted to do something where his work could reach even the common man’s house. That is where the idea of clocks came from,” says the artist. Working on Timeless Masterpieces she adds, also gave her the “opportunity to study Raja Ravi Varma’s works in detail”.

The other work that Sangeeta has won accolades for are her sculptures, that depict the teachings of Gautama Buddha. “Called Reincarnation, this one sculpture uses discarded keyboards.” And because of this work, she was also featured in the third episode (God and Art) of the 2018 BBC documentary Civilisation in 2018. “I am inspired by Buddha’s teachings. My works based on the Buddha are simple, spiritual and minimalistic,” she says.