  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany vs Japan LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Maeda caught offside as score stays 0-0

Artist Runa Biswas on her series Reminiscences of Relationships

Artist Runa Biswas’ solo show Reminiscences of Relationships is currently underway at MKF Museum of Art, Bengaluru

November 23, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
Gathbandhan by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series

Gathbandhan by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Some of the simplest things in life are the ones we take for granted most of the time, but in reality those are precious moments that keep us connected with each other and Nature,” says artist Runa Biswas.

This emotion comes through in her current series, Reminiscences of Relationships, largely rendered during the pandemic — a time when the human connection was thrown into sharper focus.

A father holding an umbrella over his child, a couple against the backdrop of a homely tapestry and a mustachioed man gazing at a butterfly are some of the many canvases currently on display. In most of her works, a single, vibrant hue draws attention to the seemingly-monochromatic detailing on the features of her subjects as well as the fabrics and accessories that adorn them.

Artist Runa Biswas

Artist Runa Biswas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For this Kolkata-born artist who has made Bengaluru her home, Reminiscences marks her road of self-discovery, both as an artist and as a person. “Though this exhibition is a culmination of my art practice of many years, what I want to convey through my art is more important. Most of my work depicts human relationships between parents and children, friends, spouses — the simple moments of everyday life.”

Talking about Gathbandhan, one of the paintings in this series, Runa says, “Though the husband and wife are portrayed looking in different directions, they still remain connected, with the pallu of her sari keeping them together. Though they have different personalities, they are still one.”

“Whenever I see something which evokes emotion, I am compelled to capture it through my work. Even the simple act of a mother packing her child’s lunch is one of my subjects — it shows her love and care. These everyday moments are simple, uncomplicated.”

Moochwale 1 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series

Moochwale 1 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Runa says her art has evolved over the years, with her use of various tools, textures, surfaces and media. “If you look at my work, you will see gold lines running through intricate details as well as the use of layers in strategic areas,” says the artist who works with watercolours, acrylics, paints and ink on canvas and archival paper.

An avid reader of Bengali literature and Indian mythology, Runa says those simple stories of human trials and tribulations inspire her, as do Mughal miniatures, Kalighat art and patachitra work. “These works are heavy with symbolism and are rooted in Indian tradition, helping one stay connected with Nature.”

“With the passage of time, I have evolved in the traditional style, becoming more free in my work, where sometimes a single stroke on the canvas can’t be undone, but I am now confident of executing it.”

Reminiscences of Relationships comprising 35 works by Runa Biswas will be on display at MKF Museum of Art till December 3, 2022.

Pitah 1 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series

Pitah 1 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Moochwale 2 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series

Moochwale 2 by artist Runa Biswas from her Reminiscence series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.