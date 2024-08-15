Resham Sahi’s debut solo show from August 10

Despite leading a hectic professional life, Resham Sahi, manages to find time to paint. The Senior Vice President (Technology) at Meeresk, makes her debut as a solo artist with Mystic India.

Resham describes the collection as a result of her love for India. “I am inspired by its richness, specifically Indian women. I portray them with a deeper intent, beyond what they wear or how they look, to how they think and act. It is more about the feelings and expression than just about the women of India. The collection is also inspired by India as a progressive, women-oriented country.”

The works are a sensory feast, Resham says. “Each piece is a symphony of vivid hues and varied mediums. Resham, who lives in Bellandur, says she finds peace when she paints and it is her way to unwind. “When my neighbours see a lone light on a balcony at night, they know I am painting. In fact, it is called ‘famed balcony’ by residents here.”

There will be 30 works of art on display in different mediums including water colours, acrylic and oil. Ink on paper and canvas, Resham says, is black ink on paper, which has been stuck on canvas and painted upon. “Drawing ink is tricky to work with as once you get something, it remains and can not be undone. It is a different and a difficult form of art, yet one that is free-flowing and liberating. It does not confine you to the standard ways of painting as the ink flows based on the amount of water it has and takes on different colours and textures.”

Resham took to art at the age of five and has trained with many renowned artists. “I draw inspiration from my experiences, particularly being a daughter of a bold, resilient single mother and being the mother of two headstrong independent daughters. My works are influenced by women power.”

Resham says she went through a series of personal challenges and moved cities. “I took to art as a form of expression and it was the easiest thing for me to do. This was not what I pursued as a career but as a serious hobby. I make time to paint during the holidays and outside of work.”

Resham finds Bengaluru a vibrant city, where people are ready to explore arts. “I believe there is no better place than Bengaluru to make my debut as a solo artist.”

Mystic India will be at Bangalore International Centre (BIC)– Art Gallery, Domlur, from August 10 to 12, 11am to 6pm. The art works are priced ₹30,000 upwards. Call 9845025667 for details.