Visakhapatnam artist Ravi Kattakuri’s new works are an ode to the feminine beauty and nature

11 February 2022 18:37 IST

Artist Ravi Kattakuri’s works are on display at a solo exhibition in Hawa Mahal

Feminine energy dominates the canvases of artist Kattakuri Ravi's latest collection. Fifteen of Ravi's works are displayed at the Hawa Mahal at the three-day solo exhibition that started on Friday.

“My new works reflect the beauty of the woman encompassing the body and spirit, along with perceived attributes of goodness, tenderness, devotion and patience,” says the Visakhapatnam-based artist. Known for his unique style of Madhubani art-influenced feminine faces, Ravi's latest canvases veer away from the overwhelming shades of whites seen in his earlier work.

Using acrylic on canvas, the artist has experimented with application of bold shades, infusing energy and striking contrasts. The paintings are intricately detailed explosions of colour, symbols and motifs.

The works capture the essence of Nature and countryside life. While one shows a woman with innocent eyes full of wonder, the other one portrays a feminine figure with the tigress drawing parallels between, as the artist explains, “the power of a woman with that of the fierceness of a lioness”. He adds, “There is a sense of mystery all around in Nature in all its beauty and glory. And that is what intrigues me.”

After graduating from the Department of Fine Arts in Andhra University, Ravi pursued a Masters in Fine Arts from Viswa Bharati University, Shantiniketan, where he was influenced by Madhubani paintings. Born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh, Ravi's childhood was spent in the sylvan surroundings, which the artist says, has left a deep impression on him. The vibrant hues of Nature, the simplicity of village life, the cheery gait of the village women with lustrous hair — all find a way into his work.

He adds, “My style is a reflection of Indian culture with all its rich shades and perhaps that’s what draws the eye.” Ravi’s work has been featured in exhibitions across India, as well as Japan, Greece, Switzerland, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh. Some of the canvases from this collection will be showcased in May at the Art Revolution Taipei, Taiwan, one among the prominent art fairs of Asia.

The exhibition will be on at Hawa Mahal till February 13 from 11am till 6pm.