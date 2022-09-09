Artist Paresh Hazra on his Play the Game and Townhouse series

Nandgopal and Rubik’s Cube by artist Paresh Hazra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For artist Paresh Hazra, as for almost all of mankind, the uncertainty of life was brought into sharp focus during the pandemic. Spending the greater part of the lockdown in isolation in Maryland in the United States, was a chance for him to focus on his art.

Balakrishna or Baby Krishna and his antics have always been a favourite subject for Paresh. However, in Play the Game, his depiction of the child god is a tad different from the usual — though he strikes a traditional pose, Krishna is seen with a Rubik’s Cube.

“In my previous series, I gave Radha’s and Krishna’s love story a slightly modern twist; Radha, perched on Krishna’s cycle, is exchanging sweet nothings under the palms instead of the kadamba trees. Instead of a naughty boy-god, Play the Game has an innocent baby god, though the theme can be interpreted differently from person to person. My idea is of God playing a game, searching for the best solution to the Rubik’s Cube in his hand,” says Paresh.

Artist Paresh Hazra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Fate, destiny, gods and goddesses — to believe or not believe — the concept of God varies from man to man; as an artist I believe in the idea. In a society dominated by thinkers and their ideas, it was the religion of the ruling class that held sway. It was always an idea, followed by a different ‘ism’: Socialism, Communism and the like, because no one knows of the absolute, universal truth.”

The Bengaluru-based artist who has had shows all over the world, says he lives to paint and write. “I enjoy crafting short stories and events from my childhood as well as penning abstract ideas on utilising colour, space and form. Whenever I am free after painting, I write,” says Paresh, who is presently putting down his thoughts on world creation.

Townhouse by artist Paresh Hazra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

His trips to the US to visit his daughters opened his eyes to the different lifestyle there. “This was pre-COVID and yet people lived rather isolated lives; no one knew their neighbours or interacted with each other, though almost all of them were caring when it came to their pets. The only glimpse of their lives was through an open window or from a balcony. That lifestyle intrigued me and I would imagine stories about their lives. This line of thought inspired the Townhouse series.”

Paresh has used gouache and acrylic on canvas for the Townhouse and Play the Game series, and tempera for the Animal Kingdom series, all of which are currently on display.

Ganapathi by artist Paresh Hazra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Painted over the past two years, 25 canvases by artist Paresh Hazra will be on display at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road, till September 17, 2022.