Peerless line artist Namboothiri passes away at 98

July 07, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Namboothiri, one of India’s most gifted and loved painters, died at a private hospital in Kottakkal late on the night of July 6. He was 98-years-old.

Though he was a versatile artist — he sculpted, and was a State Film Award winner for art direction, too — he was primarily known, especially in his native Kerala, for his line art, in which he had few peers.

Malayalam has a strong tradition in literature and literary magazines, and Namboothiri played a starring role with his beautiful drawings, which were among the major attractions in publications, like Mathrubhumi, Kalakaumudi and Samakalika Malayalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He brought to life some of the best-known short stories and novels of Malayalam, such as Randamoozham (M.T. Vasudevan Nair), Enippadikal (Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai), Pithamahan (VKN) and Smarakasilakal (Punathil Kunhabdulla).

Writers wanted him to illustrate their stories , which the readers loved. It was a double delight.

Born at Ponnani, which was part of Madras Presidency in British India, he was encouraged to pursue his talent in drawing. He studied at the Govt. School of Fine Arts in Chennai.

He returned to Kerala and joined Mathrubhumi as a staff illustrator in 1960.

Namboothiri also worked as an art director for a few films, such as Uttarayanam, which marked the debut of G. Aravindan, one of Malayalam cinema’s finest filmmakers. The film won him the Kerala State Award for the best art director.

Namboothiri was also a chairman of the Kerala Lalithakalai Akademi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Namboothiri.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, “Sri KM Vasudevan Namboothiri Ji will be remembered for his iconic artwork. He is widely respected for his creativity and efforts to popularize aspects related to history and culture. Saddened by his loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.