Artist Moka Vijay Kumar’s 24-foot-long acrylic canvas painting bags a place in Asia Book of Records

In a vibrant celebration of cultural unity and community spirit, Visakhapatnam-based artist Moka Vijay Kumar’s 24-foot-long acrylic canvas painting has earned a place in the Asia Book of Records. The art work, prominently displayed at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office in Visakhapatnam, serves as a visual testament to the cultural, social, and economic integration across 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Using a mix of vivid colours, intricate detailing, and symbolic representation, he brings to life the essence of local heritage and traditions that bind communities across these States. Each section of the canvas intricately captures the diverse yet interconnected lives of people, showcasing prominent places in these regions, capturing the tribal dances, festivals, crafts, and markets as well as the flora, fauna, and landscapes distinctive to these regions. The art work that recently bagged the recognition depicts 53 famous places of the three States, including iron ore mines, Chitrakoot Waterfalls, Kolab Dam, Vizianagaram Fort, among others.

It took the artist more than three months to complete the art work. “This artwork is my tribute to the harmonious coexistence of communities that share traditions, trade and values that bring them together,” says Vijay Kumar. “These districts, though spread across State borders, demonstrate an enduring spirit of unity that I hope to convey in my work.”

The railway department’s initiative to display this massive artwork at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office is part of their effort to promote local art and culture within their premises. The piece has added a new cultural dimension to the space, reminding people of the shared heritage of these regions, underscoring the value of cultural and economic connections that transcend boundaries.

