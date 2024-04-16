Artist Manjunath Honnapura on the role of space in a frame

April 16, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

In any composition, there is the aspect of positive and negative space, says artist Manjunath Honnapura. “I believe both are important. In all my recent works, the background space seems slightly blank, but that gives the main object prominence.”

The National Award winner is currently holding a solo exhibition of his work titled, Art of Reconstruction in Bengaluru, which showcases his most recent works. Crafted over the past one-and-a-half years, the nine works on display show a different side of the artist’s creativity.

“I enjoy exploring and experimenting with new material and not limiting myself to painting material — colours, paper and canvas. For this series, I made wooden box frames with a depth of 2.5 inches. I’ve also utilised blind embossing paper as well as metal rods and pins, bits of wood, and leaves and flowers,” says Manjunath.

For those not in the know, blind embossing creates a raised design on paper without the use of ink. For this process, two dies or engraving devices are created — one with a raised design and the other with a recessed design. Paper is pressed between both to create an embossed design on the front and debossed design on the back.

Pencil drawings and paper boats also make an appearance in his work. Manjunath admits that his agrarian background could be the reason trees are often visible in his work. “It is not intentional, but I believe I could be subconsciously making a statement.”

Sure enough, subtle colour and shading dominate most of the works in the series, while leaves and trees make an impression. Manjunath says he chooses to title some of his work, “to help viewers enter the conversation as to what the piece is all about.”

“In Art of Reconstruction, I have experimented with the concept of art. I enjoy placing two contrasting things together to see how they get along in the hope it inspires others to think differently too. I believe artists should raise possibilities for art to be seen in different ways.”

He admits this series was both interesting and challenging. “I took time with the medium, working on my R&D. A lot of trial and error was involved. Working with moving parts and experimenting with new elements is not as simple as painting on paper or canvas and then framing your work. It has been a journey.”

Manjunath who hails from Honnapura in Tumkur was first encouraged by his teachers when he was in class VIII to pursue art. His parents agreed on the condition he complete class XII. It so happened the Kannada movie Karadipura was being shot in his village and Rajappa Dalawayi, the art director of the movie, who had seen Manjunath’s drawings convinced his parents to let him get started after class X itself.

In 2006, Manjunath graduated from Bangalore University with a PG Diploma in Painting and has gone places since, participating in group and solo shows both in India and abroad. In 2012, he was part of the Imagining Our Future Together series of South Asia Artists by World Bank. The works of 25 award-winning artists from South Asia are on permanent display at the World Bank in Washington DC and Manjunath’s is one of them.

His work titled Look At Me, using print, painting and drawing, won him the National Award. Now, his Art of Reconstruction will travel to Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai at the end of this month.

Art of Reconstruction will be on display at MKF Museum of Art till April 23, 2024.