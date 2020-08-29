This Visakhapatnam-based artist makes replica wands from the Harry Potter series

29 August 2020 16:52 IST

Be it the all-powerful Elder wand or the hand-me-down wands of Ronald Weasley and Neville Longbottom, Rashmi Jain delivers them all

If you are a Potterhead, then you have probably held a comb or a ladle and imitated saying ‘Expecto Patronum’ or ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ in front of a mirror. But now, it is time to throw away the comb or ladle and wield your own wand. So what if Ollivanders do not deliver wands to us? Visakhapatnam-based Rashmi Jain does!

The 27-year-old corporate employee has been making replica wands from the Harry Potter series for the past six months, she recently started with an Instagram page ‘Merchandise by Old Trunk’ to make her creations available to people across the country.

“The kind of wands that we get in India is not that great. I was upset at that the inferior quality of wands that were available at Hyderabad’s Comic-Con last year. So I decided to make one for myself and after much trial and error, I learnt to make the Elder wand. So I started making all the wands that are featured in the book. It was then that the idea of making it available to Potterheads occurred to me and that was the birth of Merchandise by Old Trunk,” she says.

A Potterhead herself, Rashmi makes these products at her home in Seethamadhara with a little help from her friends. “I do not have a physical store, most of the orders come from social media. People love the Elder Wand and that is the most sold product, followed by Hermione Granger’s wand. I send them in boxes as shown in the movies and they have a tag of Ollivanders to make it look real. Apart from that we also have the Marauder’s Map in which we add the customer’s name and challenge them to find it out,” she says.

Marauder’s map | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With a keen eye for detailing, Rashmi takes three to four days to make a wand. They are priced from₹1099 to ₹1299. “I use metal rods as a base so the wand feels heavy and real. The rod is coated with layers of Plaster of Paris which is then carved according to the looks of each wand,” she says.

Rashmi tries to keep the measurements of the wands as mentioned in the books. “An Elder wand is 15 inches long as it is supposed to be, while Hermione’s wand is 10 and a 3/4th inches long,” she adds. Her page also has potter series collectables like Tom Marvolo Riddle’s diary and the Basilisk fang or Advanced Potion Making Book.

Merchandise by Old Trunk is also providing collectables from Batman series and the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S