HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artist Chippa Sudhakar’s new solo show: A terrain shift

Experimenting with different mediums, the senior artist’s solo show in Hyderabad marks Shrishti Art Gallery’s 21st anniversary

April 13, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
Departure by Chippa Sudhakar

Departure by Chippa Sudhakar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Hyderabad-based senior artist Chippa Sudhakar is ready to embrace the new. The ‘wood’ man, known for his carved etchings, is set to transform into a ‘soil’ man as he experiments with different mediums for Changing Terrains, his week-long solo show. The exhibition marks Shrishti art gallery turning 21, but since the gallery is getting a facelift, the works are to be displayed at State Art Gallery in Madhapur.

Inspired by Nature

Chippa Sudhakar in his studio

Chippa Sudhakar in his studio | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For Sudhakar, Nature has been a constant source of inspiration. “Living with Nature fills me with joy,” he shares, recalling being surrounded by greenery and watching goats, buffaloes and cows walking past his studio near Vanasthalipuram in the ‘90s. Quietude and lush greenery inspired him to set up Banyan Hearts Studios (BAS)in 2005 at Kismatpur near Rajendranagar. “Hyderabad’s terrain has seen massive transformation in the past four years,” he says. Changing landscapes, the bond between humans and nature, decreasing wildlife, natural soil and rock formations under threat due to urbanisation and increasing migration all find an expression in his works.

Witness of Changing Terrain By Chippa Sudhakar

Witness of Changing Terrain By Chippa Sudhakar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“A 40-floor building is coming up next to my studio, birds, snakes and peacocks are slowly moving out due to the noise. If this pace of urbanisation continues, there is a threat of losing them.”

The 50-plus mixed media works (some as big as 4x12 feet in dimension) showcase his perspective on the ever-changing world and experiments with media and materials — from terracotta and wood to soil and metal (aluminium sheets) and acrylic and canvas.

In using terracotta — a material that was used to construct buildings and make household accessories and objects, Sudhakar envisions a world that balances Nature and development. The artist’s background in printmaking and teaching at Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts and Architecture University (JNAFAU) helped him experiment and use soil in his works for the first time.

Changing landscape by Chippa Sudhakar

Changing landscape by Chippa Sudhakar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With pottery-making and firing tools in the studio, he glued the soil — dust from broken pots — on canvas with a strong adhesive. The soil, he says has been used to imagine the rocky landscapes, boundaries and cartographic lines. Relief lines and forms on wood indicate population and the landscape, a result of ‘migration in a particular space’. “I had worked with metal plates in 2020 in a small way, but I have been able to understand the material better only now,” says the artist.

Chippa Sudhakar’s solo show Changing Terrains is on at State Art Gallery, Madhapur from April 15 to 22.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / painting / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.