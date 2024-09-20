Artist Amisha Prakash’s solo show in Visakhapatnam celebrates joy in life’s simple pleasures

Artist Amisha Prakash from Oman will be showcasing her works at a solo exhibition this week in Visakhapatnam. Titled Beautiful Things, the exhibition brings together three distinct series of artwork, intending to highlight the magic of creativity and the joy in life’s simple pleasures.

The 24-year-old year old multidisciplinary artist enjoys exploration in acrylic painting, mixed media, performance art, digital illustration and design. Inspired by her father’s work and involvement in the art community, she began her creative journey that emerged as vibrant, bold visuals over conceptual depth.

A Fine Arts graduate from Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore, Amisha has exhibited her works at Madrid and Singapore. The Visakhapatnam show will be her first solo exhibition.

Her series titled Hira (diamond) and Moti (pearls) are mixed media paintings capturing both glamour and playfulness, with rhinestones and plastic pearls. “The placement of the beads and rhinestones in dynamic lines give a sense of movement and energy. I created these pieces to celebrate unapologetic material objects, existing solely to delight,” says Amisha.

In another series titled Women in Windows, acrylic paintings invite viewers to a serene world of quiet moments, where women enjoy life’s simple pleasures, capturing tender moments when reading or sipping tea. “These are moments that remind us to slow down and appreciate the beauty in everyday moments and to find happiness in the stillness of the present,” she adds. The artist uses bold outlines and simple block colours, to pay homage to her drawings as a child and to revisit a time when life was carefree and uncomplicated.

Her series of acrylic pour artworks intends to capture the freedom of creative expression. Each piece showcases a flow of colours that blend and harmonise in a flood of shades. What makes this series collaborative is that the artist allowed her social media followers to choose a colour palette for each painting and used the palette that was aesthetically sound. In addition to that, the person whose colour palette was chosen has named the painting.

Venue - Hawa Mahal, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

Dates - 20th to 22nd of September, 2024

Timings - 11am to 6pm

