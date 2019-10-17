Art soaked in Nature

A self-taught, emerging artist who has experimented with different media including watercolour, oils and acrylic, Kunkuma Dhivya counts herself fortunate to be mentored by eminent artists Viswam and Subramanian Gopalsami. Born into a family of agriculturists and growing up on a farm, her sensibilities deeply rooted in the soil of her native Karur, Dhivya’s instinctive identification with the rhythms and forces of Nature is a given. “I also believe that there is a special connect between woman and Nature. With all things originating in and returning to the earth, theirs is a symbiotic relationship, with both unconditionally giving and nurturing,” says the artist.

Not surprisingly, flora, fauna and women are recurring leitmotifs in her canvasses which are splashes of bright colour, highlighting birds as particular favourites. Among the untitled works, twin birds with brilliant red and green plumage perched against an urban backdrop stand out in striking contrast to the starkness of a white, black and grey dreamscape, a reminder of the feathered friends that caught her attention on a trip to Costa Rica.

In another composition, a preening peacock, neck craned and displaying resplendent plumage, with a suggestion of a girl in the background, stands out for its attractive use of two primary hues — blue and yellow. In the abstract ‘Flower Vase and Birds,’ there is freshness in the linearity of forms, bird silhouettes and striated wings. Here, white-ribbed grass fronds in the foreground add a touch of elegance.

‘If I were a Flower’ revels in a kaleidoscopic display in which swathes of enthusiastic purple befriend magenta, set off by turquoise and chartreuse daubs. Scattered in profusion are veined leaf and flower forms. A cooling turquoise dominates ‘Two Women,’ an abstraction of the artist and her mother viewing the muted play of light against the glow of the evening sky during a train journey.

A similar theme features a woman decked in jewellery in the right foreground, eclipsed by another all-encompassing female form that symbolises Nature’s bounty which makes material wealth seem redundant. ‘Selfie’ is a contemporary tableau in which three women are clustered before the camera and are surrounded by the trees, birds and rabbits present on the farm where they meet.

Interesting technique

Dhivya has opted for an interesting technique known as ‘soot art’ in four oil paintings. Colour gradations of a selected shade segue in the background, covering the canvas completely. When the paint is still wet, the artist blackens specific areas over a candle flame, outlining forms against these sooty areas with a sharp-tipped instrument. ‘ “I initially tried it with acrylics, but the results were disappointing. Oils work to better effect,” reveals the artist.

Embarking with confident strides on the long journey of discovery ahead, Dhivya exhibits a spontaneity that carries appeal, albeit one that can gain from the patina that only experience can confer. The artist’s still-evolving techniques would benefit from greater refinement and fine-tuning.

The exhibition will be on till October 18 at Soul Spice Art Gallery, 21/11 CIT Colony, First Main Road, Mylapore. Contact: 9840478886. Timings : 12 noon-7 p.m.