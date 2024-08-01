Art meets accessibility at the Affordable Art India show to debut in Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues to beckon art from across the country. In August, Affordable Art India’s three-day show has two significant features - a show of different kinds of art, artists, mediums and styles, and an offline display of Baro Market, a curated online marketplace for crafts, lifestyle products and art.

The show had displays in Delhi and Pune earlier this year and makes its debut in the south with Hyderabad. “Hyderabad is the first because more than anything else, it doesn’t have a raging monsoon that some other places have. We are going to a lot of places across the country,” informs Srila Chatterjee, founder, Baro Market.

Artistic expressions

One can experience the beauty of diversity in art and discover diverse artistic expressions, from modern, and contemporary pieces to traditional vintage works. “We use the word ‘affordable art’ to define the art as going between two ends of a spectrum of price and they are original and certified and tell stories of art and the artist to everybody.” The show is an attempt to democratize art and make people feel less intimidated about walking into a gallery.

The slow and steady rise of art consumption has positively influenced the art scape. Srila observes that disposable income and changing lifestyles have propelled this trend. “A big fallout of COVID was people at home got interested in their surroundings and want to live in a way which pleases them. There’s a lot of pride in making homes aesthetic which can be seen in the way people buy furniture, furnishings and art.”

Curated by Srila, the exhibition showcases illustrations and urban sketches by Anita Alvares, Sholapith sculptures, ornamentation, and indoor lampshades by Asish Malakar, unique paper art crafted from old books by Banoo Batlibo and Dolon Kudu’s clay pieces which have given the title ‘pinch potter’ to the artist.

The display also includes works of Gitanjali Das, a rare Oriya Pattachitra female artist; she paints on silk fabric and palm leaves ‘telling stories of gods and goddesses, forests and nature, in exquisitely intricate detail.’ “Zainab Tambawala, a Mumbai-based artist , spent time in Hyderabad to create a special collection of watercolor artworks capturing the essence of Hyderabad which can also be viewed.”

Affordable Art India show is on display on the second floor of the Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills on August 2, 3 and 4; 11am to 7 pm. Entry free and open to all