Art in waste glassware

Used jars of ketchup and jam are regular sights in every other household, but who would have thought of turning these into art? Nargis Miyajiwala, a 33-year-old graphic designer and businesswoman is turning a lot of heads with her upcycled do-it-yourself (DIY) hand-painted jars that are upcycled with a new purpose to serve, with her brand All that Jars. Nargis says, “Glass is too precious to chuck into the trash. There is always one or other way to reuse it.”

The three-year-old brand is now run solely by Nargis, though it was started by two friends with an idea to repurpose glassware into art, with some functionality. “The idea was not initially a business one. It began as a way of stress-release for me during my pregnancy,” she says. “I was inspired by the brand Chumbak and always wanted to do something similar: something handmade and something that talks about our culture, about Chennai.”

So her product line includes planters, storage jars, luminaire jars, money banks and more, most of them made of used jars and bottles. Not just that, they also make sign jars that are similar to post boxes wherein you can leave personalised messages, and magnetic jars that can be attached on the sides of refrigerators or anywhere around your house. “Table lamps, with lampshades made of glass cutting, will hopefully be adding up soon to the list,” says Nargis. Starting from ₹150, prices can go up to ₹2,000 depending on the size of the jar and the artwork. You can also send in your favourite bottles or jars and get them revamped.

Speaking of her choice of products, she says, “These are the things that I would like to pick up for myself. Most of my knowledge about home décor and concept came from my work experience at an interior design company in Dubai.” With most of its clientele coming in from Instagram and Facebook, All that Jars will be soon live on Amazon and Etsy, a popular site for handmade products.

To get one of your own jars or to remodel your favourite bottles into artist-designed pieces, look up All that Jars on Instagram and Facebook.