Around 6,000 children from Hyderabad’s schools are set to give wing to their artistic dreams at Children’s Fine Art Festival 2022 being organised by The Children’s Fine Art Gallery (An offshoot of Daira Art Gallery) at Telangana Minorities Residential School, Bandlaguda.

In its sixth edition (started in 2015), the festival has lined up 30 activities. Atika Amjad, one of the founders of Daira Art Gallery shares that a handmade greeting card made by students will serve as an entry ticket to the festival that goes live with art exhibitions, including artworks by Teach for India schools, installations, workshops and activities in Warli art, Nirmal toy making, block printing, folk art and texture art by MFA/BFA artists. Activities involve Games with Abstracts, Hazaron Khwaishe Aisi, and sales, all spread over three days from August 25 to 27, 10 am to 3 pm. “Students have to just bring their lunch boxes and water bottles and discover a new world of art,” says Atika.

Atika Amjad (centre) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Inspired by artists such as Van Gogh, Raja Ravi Varma, SH Raza and Salvador Dali... Photo Booth (with participation by 22 schools) is a group activity that students create and set up at the venue. “The art initiative will help them to learn about legendary artists and also bond and inculcate a sense of comradeship. with like-minded youngsters.”

Another fun round is the Modern Art session. Atika elaborates, “Modern art is always the butt of many jokes as everyone thinks it is child’s play. We will challenge the students on this notion as they have to create a shade within a time frame by observing the display.”

Students at a workshop (file photo | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The first edition in 2015, ironically titled Finale, focused on 500 students from Teach for India schools. The venue used to be the State Art Gallery, which was shifted to the Bal Bhavan. “There is never an art break,” she jokes. The activities increased with the increased participation of students, especially from budget and international schools.

Atika is a one-woman army, planning, coordinating and bringing her vision to life. With no background in art, she upgrades her skills through online courses and has recently finished a course on Museum Education. “It is akin to embroidery design coming to shape. Everything looks complex and separate but we need to put everything together for a colourful design to emerge out of it,” says Atika, who begins planning three months prior to the festival.

The students and teachers of the host school will also double as volunteers during the three-day art carnival.