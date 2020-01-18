Art has no borders

It is difficult to tell if artist Sudip Roy’s depiction of the Imambara in Lucknow is a photograph or a painting as it is highly detailed and real. The water-colour painting is among the many stunning art works on display at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. This is no ordinary exhibition. It is one that brings together masters from neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh. It has been organised by the collaborative programme Art Beyond Borders, which, as the name suggests, is about using the power of art to transcend socio-political boundaries. On view are approximately 48 paintings, by artists Swapan Das, Radhika Surana, RB Bhaskaran, Late Dhiraj Chaudhury, Sudip Roy, and Bharati Prajapati from India; GB Gurung, Anita Bhattarai, and Ragini Upadhya from Nepal; and Vinita Karim, Sultan Ishtiaque, Jamal Ahmed, Ranjit Das, Muniruzaman, and Kanak Champa from Bangladesh. Sandhya Parmar is the force behind Art Beyond Borders. The exhibition has also been organised by Ajit and Kalpana Singh.

Sandhya says the exhibition is relevant in the times we live in. “I think we need to stop scratching our wounds and start healing. Only art can provide that healing.” She lived in Bangladesh for 30 years and in that time has interacted with local artists and art communities. Through her interactions, she realised that art has no boundaries. “People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. We are part of the same human heritage, hence the desire to bring these two communities together.”

Sandhya says Art Beyond Borders has held residencies where stunning art work has emerged. “Our journey began in October 2014 by bringing together renowned artists from Bangladesh and India in an art residency in Lucknow. With over 19 participating artists from both countries including pioneers, the unique diversity of each artist was celebrated as they crossed cultural barriers of religion and limiting nationalisms to let art speak through the simple medium of colour and canvas.”

The second residency was held in Varanasi in 2016. “It was aimed at promoting a diffusion of art beyond national borders, and to revive the historical significance and celebrate the age-old beauty of the Ghats.”

She adds: “These art works opens up thought processes.” She, then, shows us two art works (an acrylic and watercolour) that depict the same ghat but with two completely different perspectives. “Artists tend to imbibe the surroundings into the art work.” She adds: “Sultan’s painting shows fog over the ghat. If you look closer, you will see it starts coming alive.”

She adds it was “electrifying to see the artists work on the floor together.” BR Bhaskaran, a Chennai-based artist who was recently awarded the national-level award, named after Professor Nanjunda Rao, founder of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, has created an arresting painting in acrylic. Bharati Prajapati’s oil painting is colourful and soothing, and Radhika Surana’s painting incorporates shlokas she heard in the Ghats.

Bangladeshi artist Muniruzaman’s painting of a barber tending to his customer catches your eye. ‘He does it in layers that brings the work alive,” Sandhya explains. A painting by Bangladeshi artist Sulekha Chaudhuri captures the theme of Art Beyond Borders. Sandhya says: “The theme is a portrayal of a more global world. She has painted a woman as the mother land. But the borders divide her... it is man who divides.” Sandhya speaks highly of Bangladeshi artist Nisar Hossain’s works. “He is the dean of the fine art college in Dhaka. His works are often Gothic but symbolic of the human mind. His painting (in the exhibition) depicts a human figure turning into animal form, which reflects how we have often descend into our basest selves.”

The paintings are on display and sale at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath till January 19, from 10 am to 7 pm.

A painting by Bangladeshi artist Sulekha Chaudhuri captures the theme of Art Beyond Borders. Sandhya says: The theme is of a portrayal of a more global world. She has painted a woman as the mother land. But the borders divide her. Who really divides us is we.”

Sandhya speaks highly of Bangladeshi artist Nisar Hossain’s art work. “He is the dean of the fine art college in Dhaka, Bangladesh. His works are often Gothic but symbolic of the human mind. His painting depicts a human figure turning into animal form, which reflects how we can descend into our basest selves.”

The exhibition is on display and sale at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Art Complex, Kumarakrupa Road, Kumara Park East, Seshadripuram, till January 19, 10 am to 7 pm.