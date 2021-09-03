Art Grooves showcases ‘Artist of the Month’

Art work by Poornima Dayal

03 September 2021 17:15 IST

The online art forum will feature the works of the chosen artist for the month

Ever since it was launched in 2020, online art forum Art Grooves has been hosting exhibitions, art meets and discussions for the artists’ community. It has been functioning as an online gallery as well. Founded by Mumbai-based artist Poornima Dayal, Art Grooves has now introduced an ‘Artist of the Month’ concept, which would highlight the works of one particular artist a month. One page would be dedicated to the artist of the month, wherein 10 select works would be displayed and links to the artists’ social media handles would be provided. Viewers can interact with the artist and also purchase paintings through the platform.

The artists featured would include both established and emerging names, says Poornima. The response from the artists’ community towards this online art collective has been encouraging, says Poornima, who has found artists to feature in the ‘Artist of the Month’ series for a year.

Artists to be featured in the series inlcude Ambika Kapoor Vij, Sapna Anand, Vasudha Arora, Vedha Sreeram, Triveni Mahajan, Ritu Goel, Karishma Tomar, Piyush Mathur, Poornima Dayal, Kumar Amlendu Pathak, Reena Wal, Priya Bhave, Rhea Shah, Ponninathan, Sandhya Jathar, Payal Sarvaiya, Kamini Misra, Rosetta Luther, Suneil Baukhandi. The current ‘Artist of the Month’ is Arti Chopra.

Advertising

Advertising

Art work by Karishma Tomar

Conceived during the lockdown months for artists to exhibit their work and engage in discussions, Art Grooves has grown in strength in a year’s time, says Poornima. It held its first exhibition in February 2021, featuring 22 artists from across the country. Later in March, it released an e-catalogue featuring the works of 12 women artists. “We have so far had meaningful discussions on the forum and the idea is to keep the spirit of art alive through these tough times,” says Poornima. It would soon include a photography section, and display works of leading photographers as special editions, Poornima adds.

Follow the Artist of the Month at https://artgrooves.in/