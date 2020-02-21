Art can bring change and spread awareness: Patrick Sun

21 February 2020 16:04 IST

Collector and queer activist Patrick Sun on supporting the LGBTQIA+ rights movement in Asia through art

Patrick Sun, the founder-director of the Hong Kong-based Sunpride Foundation, speaks about encouraging and supporting South Asian LGBTQIA+ art and the ways in which one can engage with audiences through visual culture.

How did you begin collecting and get involved with supporting the queer arts movement in South Asia?

I began collecting art in 1988, when I first started my own business in real estate. It so happened that my first project was in Hong Kong, which is famous for curios and antiques and paintings. So, every day, I walked past these shops — and I got interested. But that was more than 30 years ago, and in subsequent years my focus has been more on contemporary art. One day I thought, why don’t I merge my two passions — collecting art and supporting the gay rights movement. I thought maybe I could do both, using art as a vehicle to correspond with what it can say about the LGBTQIA+ community.

That is a fortuitous and brave combination. How did it manifest?

I am very proud to say that, in the five years since I started the Sunpride Foundation, we have managed to hold some very important LGBTQIA+ exhibitions. The first one in Taiwan, at the Museum of Contemporary Arts, Taipei, was the first show of this kind to be held at a public institution. We try to anchor our event at a museum because it is the only way we can communicate with the general public. Now we are doing one at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, with more than 130 works by 58 artists from many different Asian countries, over an area of 16,000 square feet. Because we try to promote diversity, we have a range of mediums — paintings, sculptures, installations and performance — and I am happy to say that it’s a well-attended show. The last I heard, there had been 200,000 visitors.

A work from Sunil Gupta’s photography series, ‘The New Pre-Raphaelites’. | Photo Credit: Courtesy Patrick Sun/ Sunpride Foundation

Are all the artworks on display from your collection?

We had about 200 works when we first approached the Taipei Museum. Then I let the curators decide how to expand the collection into a coherent show. Ultimately, we did the show not just from the Sunpride Foundation, but also have artworks from other collectors, museums, artists and galleries. In fact, when you first walk into the exhibition you see two paintings — one is of a young girl dressed as a boy in a yellow shirt and the other is of a young boy dressed as a girl with a red skirt. Now, these paintings send an important message — that the exhibition is not just about homoerotica, because a lot of people expect sexual content, physiques and muscles, but about many issues that gay people are concerned with. One of these works belongs to Sunpride; the other is a famous painting from the National Museum in Taiwan.

Tell us about your India experience and the artist Balbir Krishan.

Oh yes, I love Balbir’s work. As we all know, Balbir has a rather traumatic history and a sad story, if I may say so, of how he tried to commit suicide, and then he lived on. I think he is very brave and he rises up — from the train crash to being beaten up at his first show, he persisted, and I love that spirit in him. Before I met him, I had already started collecting his work, I knew about his story and had a great admiration for him.

I met him with his partner Michael (Giangrasso) at a hotel in New York, and I bought a work from him. When we did our show in Bangkok with a focus on Southeast Asia, I said, ‘Balbir, we could exhibit what we have already but would you like to do a new commissioned work?’ He agreed and together we developed the theme of the Indian Penal Code’s Section 377.

He did two paintings, sort of depicting the days before it was overturned and the days after. The first is a rather depressing scene — don’t live, don’t love, don’t breathe. In the second, there is celebration, with people being freed from their chains. I am glad that he was featured at the India Art Fair at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre booth curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio; it is so stimulating to see his work shown properly in India.

Even in our Bangkok show, there was a lot of celebration and positivity in the works. People said, “It’s not an angry show.” They’ve seen many where activists are angry — and they should be because there is so much injustice — but with this work, the soul of it signifies both the dark side and the brighter side.

Patrick Sun at the India Art Fair. | Photo Credit: Courtesy Patrick Sun/ Sunpride Foundation

Could you tell us about the other artists you like and have featured?

We have featured many Thai artists who are out, young and proud. So maybe that is what people refer to when they say it’s a happy show. Artists like Danh Vo, Piyarat Piyapongwiwat, Arin Runjang, Chov Theanly Hoch, Adisak Phupa and Der Nang Der to name a few.

Do you have plans for a show in India?

Yes, definitely, I would love to show in India and Nepal... maybe it won’t happen as soon as we want, but that is something we want to achieve. People have asked me if I want to show in America and Europe, but our focus is Asia, where we need shows more pressingly.

Thailand, for example, appears more liberal, but there are still injustices that need to be addressed. Just as how the show brought the focus onto LGBTQIA+ at a time when we were talking about same-sex marriage in Taiwan, in Thailand, the Parliament is reviewing same-sex civil partnerships. Art can bring change and spread awareness.

The writer is a critic-curator by day, and a creative writer and visual artist by night.