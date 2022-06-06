Art by and about Anita Saran

The recently concluded art show, ‘Mostly Me’, features Anita Saran’s work. “I do not classify my work, and most of my work is about me, hence the name Mostly me,” says Anita. “I was advised by my art mentor to focus on myself as a subject. I use references from my modelling days and also use new images of myself to create art.”

Anita uses acrylic and sold an oil painting, Enchanted Forest, before the show opened. “It was a pre-sale and someone saw the work online and bought it even before it was featured in the exhibition. Since I love fantasy and Greek mythology, the works have these captured on canvas. I also believe I have an alter ego, so even that comes out through my paintings. I believe I am enchantress, known for magic, hence I try and bring out all these elements through my work.”