Art Bengaluru Collective’s fifth edition presents fresh frames of work

Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is a vibrant art appreciation platform launched in 2022 by Bengaluru-based journalist and artist Rasheed Kappan. The fifth edition of ABC or ABC 5.0, showcases the works of over 30 artists, with over 250 works of art spread across three galleries.

ABC 5.0 has a diverse range of art, including traditional and abstract paintings, charcoal and pen-and-ink artworks, photographic works and graphic cartoons on display. Visitors will find themselves enthralled by the scope of art which encompasses landscapes, realism, minimalism, portraits and sketches.

One of the most notable and regular features of the Collective is its inclusion of first-timers as well as professional artists, offering a platform for creativity to one and all.

While Sathya Krishna Prakash, a freelance animator and artist, has been involved with art for over a decade, this is his first exhibition with ABC. “I create a lot of art related to natural history, animals and birds. For this show I am exhibiting a pen sketch and a charcoal one,” says Sathya, adding that he also paints with oil and watercolours.

For Ratheesh Sundaram, a former photojournalist, this exhibition is a first as a photo artist. Ratheesh, who has been involved in film photography since he was young, says his theme is open to interpretation. “I believe a similar theme resonates in the three photographs I will be displaying, but I have purposely left them untitled so viewers can understand them as they wish. The images on display are from my travels,” says Ratheesh.

“I enjoy working with black-and-white images since there is no hindrance or distraction, as one finds in colour pictures,” he adds.

An artist and playwright, Selmin Sheriff has been part of the painting scene for over 10 years now. Socio-political and humanity-related issues are a recurring theme in his work, says the artist whose preferred medium is oil on canvas.

For his fifth show with ABC, Selmin says, “One of my newer paintings is about gender and patriarchy. I travel and come back to my work, constantly making changes, so it evolves in an organic way. My paintings have stories in them which allow me to engage in a dialogue with my audience about those subjects.”

Sudeshna Ukil, a watercolourist, says, “It’s all skies and green fields for this exhibition. I started as a child with chalk in my hand, drawing on the floor.” Hailing from a family of artists, she grew up with an idea of art and creativity, embarking on her journey with exhibitions in 2014. Inspired by the beauty of life, Sudeshna adds, “Every day is magical.”

Art Bengaluru Collective is being held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath till June 16.