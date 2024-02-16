February 16, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

For a lot of people, the art world comes across as intimidating and high brow, a notion that the Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is attempting to debunk.

“When we began in 2022, our idea was to democratise art. Artists and galleries tend to be exclusive, operating under specific terms and conditions; at ABC we don’t charge any commission for artworks sold,” says Rasheed Kappan, a journalist and cartoonist in the city, who founded ABC with actor-painter Ranji David.

“The collective takes gallery space and divides it among artists. With this approach, the artists enjoy a gallery setting to exhibit their work, unlike what happens at the Santhe,” he adds.

In keeping with the format of their first three shows “of art, artistry, accessibility and affordability”, this latest 4.0 version of the event will showcase creativity in a myriad of forms. Spread across the three galleries at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre — Vismaya, Chaya and Belaku — visitors will be treated to as many as 250 works of art created by over 25 artists.

“We also try to curate events within that space to facilitate interactions between the artists and their audience. The ecosystem will be different with poetry readings, book readings, live caricatures and paintings, and other proceedings unfolding simultaneously. We wanted to make it like a live space, not just a static display,” says Rasheed.

“As part of creative interaction, artists and their audiences can engage in art appreciation. We, the curators, will also be present, introducing each artist and their work to the gathering, before moving on to the next,” he adds.

Some of the artists whose work will be featured include Asha Krishankutty, Salmin Sheriff, Alok Algoankar, Gargi Verma, Lt Col Ramesh Ramaiah, Veena Priyaranjan and Padmvathi Rao.

Though the exhibition will be open to the public from February 16, ABC 4.0 will formally be launched by CS Krishna Setty, former chairman, Central and Karnataka Lalitkala Academies on February 17. at 6.30 pm.

ABC 4.0 by the Art Bengaluru Collective will be held at Rangoli Metro Art Centre from February 16, 11am onwards till 6pm on February 18. Entry free.

