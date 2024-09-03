Art and the Now exudes a sense of the aesthetic

Bengaluru-based Gallery Time and Space is hosting Art and the Now, an exhibition in collaboration with the Society of Contemporary Artists, Kolkata.

Curated by Renu George and her team, the exhibition features the work of around 20 artists, all of whom are members of the Society of Contemporary Artists, Kolkata. The Society of Contemporary Artists (SCA) was founded in 1960 by artists such as Shyamal Dutta Ray, Sanat Kar, Nikhil Biswas, and others who were masters of the Bengal Contemporary School of Art.

“The artists we are showcasing have their own style of work and are all well known in their fields. The purpose of this exhibition is to bring a bit Kolkata’s vibrant art scene to Bangalore,” says Renu, adding that over 40 works of art, including drawings, paintings and sculptures in varied media, are on display at this show.

Over the years, SCA has nurtured some of the best talent in the region, with this exhibition being their 65th anniversary show, says Renu. “Every artist is different and completely original in their conceptual approach and temperament, making them deserving of individual attention.”

Akhil Chandra Das, one of the participating artists in Art and the Now, has been a member of SCA since 2016.

“Some of the most distinguished artists in Kolkata have been members of SCA, and it is an honour to not only be inducted into their ranks, but also exhibit under them,” says Akhil, who has won accolades and awards for his work, both in India and abroad.

A sculptor who prefers to work with bronze and cast his own moulds, Akhil is displaying four of his works at the exhibition in Bengaluru. The Kolkata-based artist says his pieces at the show — Durga, The Monk, Shelter and Mask, as well as the current series he is working on are inspired by everyday events and people, and he believes this makes them relatable to viewers.

On show at Art and the Now are watercolours, oil on canvas, abstracts and speculative work as well as sculptures in wood, ceramics and more. Some of the participating artists include Srikanta Paul, Ganesh Haloi, Rajen Mondal and Atin Basak among others.

Art and the Now is on at Gallery Time and Space tillSeptember 8. Entry free.