GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art and the Now exudes a sense of the aesthetic

Art and the Now, an exhibition of works by artists from Bengal, is currently underway in the city

Published - September 03, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
Village Goddess by Manu Parekh

Village Goddess by Manu Parekh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based Gallery Time and Space is hosting Art and the Now, an exhibition in collaboration with the Society of Contemporary Artists, Kolkata.

Curated by Renu George and her team, the exhibition features the work of around 20 artists, all of whom are members of the Society of Contemporary Artists, Kolkata. The Society of Contemporary Artists (SCA) was founded in 1960 by artists such as Shyamal Dutta Ray, Sanat Kar, Nikhil Biswas, and others who were masters of the Bengal Contemporary School of Art. 

“The artists we are showcasing have their own style of work and are all well known in their fields. The purpose of this exhibition is to bring a bit Kolkata’s vibrant art scene to Bangalore,” says Renu, adding that over 40 works of art, including drawings, paintings and sculptures in varied media, are on display at this show.

A sculpture by Bimal Kundu

A sculpture by Bimal Kundu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over the years, SCA has nurtured some of the best talent in the region, with this exhibition being their 65th anniversary show, says Renu. “Every artist is different and completely original in their conceptual approach and temperament, making them deserving of individual attention.”

Akhil Chandra Das, one of the participating artists in Art and the Now, has been a member of SCA since 2016.

“Some of the most distinguished artists in Kolkata have been members of SCA, and it is an honour to not only be inducted into their ranks, but also exhibit under them,” says Akhil, who has won accolades and awards for his work, both in India and abroad.

A sculptor who prefers to work with bronze and cast his own moulds, Akhil is displaying four of his works at the exhibition in Bengaluru. The Kolkata-based artist says his pieces at the show — Durga, The Monk, Shelter and Mask, as well as the current series he is working on are inspired by everyday events and people, and he believes this makes them relatable to viewers.

Dawn by Manoj Dutta

Dawn by Manoj Dutta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On show at Art and the Now are watercolours, oil on canvas, abstracts and speculative work as well as sculptures in wood, ceramics and more. Some of the participating artists include Srikanta Paul, Ganesh Haloi, Rajen Mondal and Atin Basak among others.

Art and the Now is on at Gallery Time and Space tillSeptember 8. Entry free.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.