Another lens to look through

Karak. Just a sip of it and you feel all is well. Emiratis or the citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) like their karak as much as we prefer kadak chai. Strong and flavourful! That’s what it felt like at Sharjah Art Foundation’s Autumn seasons exhibitions, that comes shortly after the conclusion of Sharjah Biennial, 14. The issues were universal and the approach was poetic: it was expressed through the language of aesthetics leaving the viewer deeply moved, provoked and excited.

If Bani Abidi’s ‘Funland’ is fun all the way, Akram Zataari’s ‘Against Photography’ gives you another lens to look at an image; Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian’s ‘Sunset Sunrise’ is a meditative experience.

Helmed by Hoor Al Qasimi, SAF has evolved to be a gateway to art from West Asia, several countries from South Asia and North Africa. Biennial after Biennial, one exhibition after another, SAF demonstrates it. At the same time, it doesn’t remain tethered to anything. She explains: “SAF’s autumn 2019 season explores a diverse range of art and ideas through exhibitions and events that cross boundaries of time, region and discipline. From solo and group exhibitions – including a retrospective of the late Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian’s sixty-year career, a major survey of Bani Abidi’s practice, an exploration of the contributions of Akram Zaatari to the Arab Image Foundation, and an exhibition for artist Marwan Rechmaoui on the occasion of the Bonnefanten Award for Contemporary Art 2019 which he received – to projects that support young artists and curators, as well as the Focal Point, annual art book fair and Sharjah Film Platform, the programmes offer our visitors a multitude of ways to understand and experience the art of today.”

There are images, sculptures, drawings, collages, paintings, jewellery, videos, and installations displayed in different venues across Sharjah, the third largest city in UAE. They provide pluralistic narratives and experiences.

To broaden the understanding of photography through an archive has been the pursuit of few remarkable individuals and organisations around the world. Beirut-based Akram Zataari does that through the Arab Image Foundation, a non-profit organisation, he co-founded in 1997. The archive is home to 600,000 images from West Asia, North Africa and the Arab diaspora.

Reading an image

In “Against Photography”, artist and archivist Zataari explores photograph as an object. Two glass plates captured by Palestinian and Zionist photographers Khalil Raad and Yacov Ben Dov when stored against each other for 50 years, absorbed traces from each other. The eight cyanotypes in the exhibition depict merging of two bodies of work by two different photographs. In “Un-dividing History”, the merger also becomes a metaphor for the shared history between the Palestinians and Zionists.

“Employing the archaeological method of excavation as a conceptual framework, Zaatari digs into the past and re-situates personal exhibition in the present to generate new meanings,” note curators Hiuwai Chu and Bartomeu Mari.

Mirror mirror on the wall

Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian passed away at the age of 96, early this year. The retrospective “Sunset, Sunrise” gives a peek into her six-decade long artistic career spent in Tehran and New York.

The exhibition is on display at the Al Hamriyah Studios,the quietude of the place complements the feelings of wonderment and transcendence Monir’s art evokes in a viewer.

The exhibition begins with her bright grand mirror mosaics in geometrical shapes. Inspired by the Iranian technique of Aineh kari, Monir created a new language by blending a traditional technique with abstraction. To me, they indicated the mirror mosaic used extensively in a few Indian temples and in the tantric philosophy.

There is a whole journey Monir undertook before she arrived at mirror work which eventually got her much recognition. And during that course of struggle of exile and rejection - her work was destroyed and confiscated during the Iranian or the Islamic Revolution in I979 - Monir made intimate work - floral drawings, and collages. Unable to return home, she had to stay back in the US. Today, she is the first artist to have a museum dedicated to a woman in Iran.

Shaken pillars

You pass a clutch of eerie looking sculptures of pillars by Lebanese artist Marwan Rechmaoui to go inside the main gallery that has more works from his show “Slanted Squares”. There are more of such works - abandoned and ruined pointing at the conflict laden history of the region.

Using industrial material, Marwan creates replicas of abandoned buildings like the Al Murr Tower in Beirut. Built in 1974, the building was meant to be a trade tower but soon after the civil war broke out, it was taken over for military use and has remained unused since then. Replicas of a closed fair complex designed by the celebrated Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in the 1960s, an iconic residential complex who has been a witness to the violent civil war populate the gallery space. Even as Marwan’s exhibition opened in Sharjah, Lebanon was in the throes of anti-government uprising with peaceful gatherings, graffiti, cycling, music, yoga and meditation.

The humour from the absurd

One of the highlights of the autumn programme is Pakistani artist Bani Abidi’s “Funland”. This major survey of Abidi’s works that includes video and sound installations, watercolour on paper, looks at the artist’s engagement with questions of personal memory, patriotism, geopolitical relations between India and Pakistan and the larger histories of South Asia. There are a series of watercolours titled ‘And they died laughing’ in the show. The viewer could be a casualty too.

(The writer was in Sharjah at the invitation of Sharjah Art Foundation)