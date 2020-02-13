Annual retreat at Thennangur

The annual retreat conducted by Nada Sangamam, music wing of Narada Gana Sabha, was held at Thennangur, February 7-9. Led by veterans, the participants — 23 in number — soaked in music and dance along with allied disciplines such as yoga. This year’s agenda included kolam sessions with expert Gayathri Shankaranarayanan.

The workshop began on February 1, with the students and the mentors assembling at the Panduranga temple at 6.30 p.m. and rendering prayer songs. On Day Two, the participants, men and women, together and individually sang in the prayer hall till 8 p.m. Day Twocommenced with a kolam session. Gayathri taught the students simple designs with which they filled the Sri Matam premises. Senior vocalist Suguna Varadachari taught the students three rare compositions of Gopalakrishna Bharati.

R.S. Jayalakshmi, musician, teacher and musicologist, explained interesting rhythmic patterns and exercises, which can help students strengthen their grip over laya.

Sumitra Vasudev, well-known vocalist, spoke on the intricacies of Ragam Tanam Pallavi and taught the group a simple Adi tala Pallavi. The students were asked to perform Trikalam for the Pallavi. Subsequently four groups were formed and each was asked to structure a Pallavi with Ragamalika Swaras. The Sahitya of the Pallavi was common for all groups. They were asked to present this at the valedictory function.

The evening of Day Two witnessed a spectacular Garuda Seva at the temple, where the deity was taken round the temple. Dancers and musicians led the procession. On the final day, Baby Sriram taught the students three compositions of M.D. Ramanathan. Sikkil Gurucharan shared his ideas on Manodharma Sangitam.

The groups presented pallavis and prizes were given. Every particpant received a certificate.