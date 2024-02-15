ADVERTISEMENT

Ankon Mitra and Apparao Galleries’ ‘On Paper Of Paper’ debuts at India Design ID 2024

February 15, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

On Paper Of Paper at the ongoing India Design ID in Delhi is a significant exposition of paper art, design and architecture

Team Magazine

Paper art

Paper as an art form isn’t very recognised in India. Filling this gap is On Paper Of Paper (O.P.O.P) curated by sculptor and architect Ankon Mitra in collaboration with Apparao Galleries, at the ongoing India Design ID in Delhi. Featuring 75 artists, designers and architects from across the country and the globe, it is a significant exposition of paper art, design and architecture.

Paper sculpture by Vaishali Rastogi

“I’ve always loved paper, and when I met Ankon we kept talking about the possibilities of what can be done with the medium. When you see this exhibition, you’ll realise how many people are working with paper, and how many different techniques [from folding and origami to papier-mâché, paper clay,cutting and more] are being used,” says gallerist Sharan Apparao.

Themed on Dashavatār, the exhibition draws inspiration from Lord Vishnu’s metamorphoses in Vedic lore. “Here, the idea starts with a simple piece of paper, which then develops through folding, layering, pulping, cutting into something complex [much like Vishnu’s transformation from a fish to a turtle to a half-lion-half-man and upwards],” says Mitra. “We hope the evolution will eventually become a revolution.”

India Design ID is on from February 15-18at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

CONNECT WITH US