GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ankon Mitra and Apparao Galleries’ ‘On Paper Of Paper’ debuts at India Design ID 2024

On Paper Of Paper at the ongoing India Design ID in Delhi is a significant exposition of paper art, design and architecture

February 15, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

Team Magazine
Paper art

Paper art

Paper as an art form isn’t very recognised in India. Filling this gap is On Paper Of Paper (O.P.O.P) curated by sculptor and architect Ankon Mitra in collaboration with Apparao Galleries, at the ongoing India Design ID in Delhi. Featuring 75 artists, designers and architects from across the country and the globe, it is a significant exposition of paper art, design and architecture.

Paper sculpture by Vaishali Rastogi

Paper sculpture by Vaishali Rastogi

“I’ve always loved paper, and when I met Ankon we kept talking about the possibilities of what can be done with the medium. When you see this exhibition, you’ll realise how many people are working with paper, and how many different techniques [from folding and origami to papier-mâché, paper clay,cutting and more] are being used,” says gallerist Sharan Apparao.

Themed on Dashavatār, the exhibition draws inspiration from Lord Vishnu’s metamorphoses in Vedic lore. “Here, the idea starts with a simple piece of paper, which then develops through folding, layering, pulping, cutting into something complex [much like Vishnu’s transformation from a fish to a turtle to a half-lion-half-man and upwards],” says Mitra. “We hope the evolution will eventually become a revolution.”

India Design ID is on from February 15-18at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.