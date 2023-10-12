HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad-based artist Anjani Reddy’s nostalgic works evoke the Dasara spirit

Artist Anjani Reddy evokes nostalgia in her works that herald the festive season

October 12, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
By Anjani Reddy

By Anjani Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anjani Reddy enjoys the simple things in life. Exhibiting solo after five years, the artist welcomes Dasara with the Joyous Circuit of Life show in Hyderabad. Acrylic and watercolour paintings nestle alongside wearable art — hand-painted pendants, boxes and blouse material with Radha Krishna images.

By Anjani Reddy

By Anjani Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Her works spread cheer as they celebrate various facets of tradition such as relaxing in the lap of Nature, bonding with friends and family, and the joy emanating from the connection one feels for the other.

By Anjani Reddy

By Anjani Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“My paintings are an expression of my feelings,” says Anjani. She imagines herself in certain locations and paints those images. “When we are in tune with Nature, we feel harmony and peace; I want to show the importance of experiencing this feeling.”

By Anjani Reddy

By Anjani Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A few paintings highlight celebrations — canvases vibrant with bright colours evoke nostalgia. Being the eldest daughter-in-law in a family of seven brothers, Anjani has been part of many weddings and in charge of family events. “The celebrations were typical of a rural Reddy family,”she says adding, “Unknowingly, I was absorbing things around me while ensuring even small details are taken care of.”

Festivities on canvas

Anjani Reddy

Anjani Reddy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Canvases depicting festivities, such as women making Bathukamma (floral arrangement) or a new son-in-law visiting his in-laws’ house for Dasara are images recalled from her childhood. While playing ‘hide-and-seek’ in summer at the Ramalingeshwara temple — a Chalukyan structure at her native Nandikandi village in Medak district of Telangana — she was drawn towards its architectural design. Proud of being the first artist from her family, she says, “Maybe the foundation of art was laid there. My parents too had good aesthetic sense.”

hand-painted pendants and boxes

hand-painted pendants and boxes | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Anjani hopes her works will make visitors revisit their happy growing up years. “We hear of destruction everywhere; there is enough misery and sorrow around us. I want people to smile, relax and discover something new when they look at my works; a patch of colour rekindles a happy memory.”

Joyous Circuit of Life is on at State Art Gallery in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur till October 17

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.