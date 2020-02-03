The works of artist Roshan Sahi mirror his take on Nature

Bright colours occupy almost all of Roshan Sahi’s canvases where landscapes are depicted in fluid, and sometimes, abstract form.

“I believe that by exploring the landscape in this way, one also sees a reflection of themselves. Your emotions and imagination are reflected in the way you see a landscape and how you find ways of expressing it,” says Roshan.

Having spent the early years of his childhood on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in surroundings devoid of urbanisation, Roshan has been blessed with a rare perspective of Nature at her untarnished best.

While a lot of his work depicts the countryside by day, there are a few which seem to capture eventide. According to Roshan, “Colours emerge from darkness, they are actually different shades of darkness. Some of my work also has to do with seasons as well as my emotions while being present at that particular scenic location.”

For Roshan, his abstracts are an expression of his experiences. “They could be manifold, not just one perspective. I believe you could enjoy an infinity perspective born out of exploring one’s sense of being during the time spent at that beautiful spot.”

The canvases on display are the work he has done for over 10 years. Apart from oils, Roshan also works with other mediums, constantly experimenting with texture and form, not just as an artist but an educator as well.

“I believe art is an integral part of the learning process and I am interested in the idea of how craft can not only be leisure or work, but also a way of learning,” says Roshan who has been involved with incorporating art into the curriculum of government schools since 2005.

While the idea might seem farfetched to some, for Roshan, art is a way of exploring the environment with locally available supplies. “The use of mud — not just for pottery — but as a pigment to paint. Then, there are stems and seeds you can crush. One should learn to localise material; the landscape is constantly changing and it pushes you to find a connection. So, you can't just give up,” says the artist.

Art by Roshan Sahi is on display at The Courtyard, KH Road, till February 6.