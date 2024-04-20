An inclusive art exhibition by Maqaam foundation in Hyderabad

April 20, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

At an inclusive art exhibition hosted by Maqaam Foundation at State Art Gallery of Art in Hyderabad, visitors can see and listen to descriptions of the artworks and artists. The three-day art show curated by Delhi-based artist Niyaz Hussain will showcase 50 artworks by 35 artists from across the country. Some of the artists are differently-abled. Niyaz has locomotor disabilities.

The show features works of senior artists and emerging artists. Niyaz explains, “What distinguishes this exhibition is its commitment to accessibility. Each artwork will be accompanied by audio descriptions for visually-challenged visitors, and certain paintings will incorporate tactile elements. These accessibility features are provided by accessibility partner Spacefelt, an assistive tech startup based in Hyderabad. This is the first time I am curating this show outside Delhi. The age of the artists ranges from seven to 60-plus.”

Niyaz’s relation with art and his struggle as a differently-abled artist led him to begin Maqaam Foundation. Having grown up in the slums of Delhi his first-hand experience with disability and art and his wish to become an artist motivated him to think of a way to make it easier for up-and-coming artists.

Niyaz says, “The primary aim of Maqaam Foundation is to nurture emerging talent and provide them a platform to express themselves through art. Our aim is to empower the young generation in the slums and give them an opportunity for growth. When I was young, I had no avenue to hone my artistic skills. My only strength was my mother who never treated me as a polio-affected child. She didn’t give me a discount from doing household work or having to go and sell vegetables to make money. After passing out from school, I decided to take up art and that’s when I saw the difficulties that I faced on account of my disabilities, difficulties like the inability to stand for long hours or the problems while working on large canvasses for landscapes.”

He believes art has the power to unite. He says “Instead of viewing disabilities through the lens of charity, we should be empathetic.”

Inclusive Art Exhibition at State Art Gallery of Art (hall 4) ends on April 23

