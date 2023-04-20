An affordable art exhibition in Chennai displaying works by artists from the Progressive Painter’s Association

April 20, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

As the Progressive Painter’s Association completes 79 years of its existence, Artworld Sarala Art International Chennai celebrates the occasion with a display of paintings and sculptures by artists from the association.

The exhibition was curated collectively by the association and features creations by 23 artists and will be held till April 22.

S. Saravanan, president of the association says that the PPA is one of the oldest art organisations in India which was started in 1944 by KCS Paniker, a metaphysical and abstract painter from the district of Malabar . The association is a rich reservoir of eminent and emerging artists, some of whom currently reside and work at the Cholamandal Artists Village.

The exhibition which is currently on display, is a microcosom of Paniker’s vision. Saravanan clarifies, “Paniker wanted art to be a collective experience. He wanted to make art affordable and accessible to all. In this exhibition we have kept smaller paintings and sculptures by artists like Anila Jacob, C Douglas, SG Vasudev, G Latha and S Viswanadhan amongst many others – each piece is affordable so that even students can buy art.”

Sarala, owner of the exhibition space, points at an M Senathipathi’s Mother and Child and remarks, “Geometric patters and a rich colour palette dominate Senathipathi’s works.”

As we walk around the exhibition, the G Latha’s characteristic slanted, yet expressive gaze appears to peer out of the frame of In Her Own World.

One of the most captivating pieces at the exhibit is V. Umashankar’s Solitude Memories, which, irrespective of its large dimensions, uses modernist strokes and subdued tones to explore the inner workings of the conscious and subconscious mind.

Amongst sculptures, P.S Nandhan’s granite sculptures Portrait Beauty and Baby Bird With Moon makes a bold and strong statement as they sit at the two corners of the exhibition.

An abiding thread in the creations displayed is the integration of local and regional contexts which bleed and blend with modern and post modern styles.

The exhibition will be open from 6.00PM to 8PM and will continue till April 22, 2023.