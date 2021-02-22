Six different expressions on display at Hyderabad’s M. Eshwariah Art Gallery

HYDERABAD:

The gallery hosts the sixth edition of its ‘Six Dimension’ art show

The number ‘6’ has been a favourite with Hyderabad-based M. Eshwariah Art Gallery that has been hosting a series titled ‘Six dimensions’. Through the series that has completed five seasons till now, six artists — from Hyderabad and other cities — showcase their diverse works. The sixth edition of ‘Six Dimensions’ art show that is on at the gallery till March 1 presents works that are vibrant and meaningful.

M. Sanjay Kumar, director and curator points out the series was started to discover new talent. “Our onus is to provide a platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their works,” he adds.

For Season-6, the gallery has brought together works of artists J R Mohan Raju, Jayaraju Turimilla, Prasuna Murali and Sukanthi K P from Hyderabad and Jagadeesh Palayat from Kozhikode (Calicut) and Kim Curfina from Kohima, Nagaland.

Jayaraju’s canvas focuses on rushis highlighting four Vedas beautifully depicted in white, golden yellow and blue hues. Sukanthi’s set of paintings has different expressions - mischief, gossip, day-dreaming and emotions-sharing in varied colour shades.

Prasuna Murali, another Hyderabad-based impressionist artist’s new Fariyad series in grey oil colours depict ‘inner reflections’. J R Mohan Raju renders semi-abstract glimpses of Ramayana and his ‘Village woman’ in red, orange and mauve lend vibrancy to the work.

Kim’s dynamic palette of colours and style in the ‘Pride of Nagaland’ painting highlights the place’s culture and nativity. Speaking about Jagadeesh’s work, Sanjay says, “The abstract rendering of nature in analogous hues and split-complementary colours are impressive. In a whole, art lovers get to watch six blends of art.”

Season-6 also completes the chapter one of ‘Six Dimensions’.

Interestingly, the 36 artists who have participated in six editions will exhibit their works at a show titled ‘Mega Dimensions-Bangalore’ at Venkatappa art gallery in Bengaluru from March 7 to14.

(The Season-6 of ‘Six Dimensions’ art show can be viewed till March 1 between 11 am to 7 pm at M. Eshwariah Art Gallery, Madhura Nagar, SR Nagar, Hyderabad)