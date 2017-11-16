Age no bar

A year before her retirement in 2014, Bhavani Raghunandan started contemplating how she would keep herself busy after bidding goodbye to her over three-decade career in the education industry. From being a teacher to principal, she had led a thoroughly enriching life but the ambiguity about the future made her slightly unsettled. Then she told herself that she has a skill and should focus on developing it further. It was the skill of painting, something she has quite literally inherited and something that always reflected during her school days. “The diagrams I would draw on the board would always attract attention. But I never took painting seriously because I was so busy taking care of my family, raising my children and teaching,” recollects Bhavani, an education consultant.

“But I have been drawing and painting since my childhood. In fact, my job gave me enough time to take up art as a hobby and nurture it simultaneously without looking at any professional gains,” she adds.

Born into a family of artists – both her parents are artists, it was kind of taken for granted that she too would paint. But destiny had other plans for her and she soon found herself in the teaching profession. But she has no regrets. “I am glad that I chose teaching as a profession, otherwise I would have missed out on it. The painting was always happening side by side.”

Since teaching gave her a lot of time, she invested it in learning new forms of art. First, she started with oil painting and then mastered the delicate craft of Chinese brush painting. In between, she also tried her hands at traditional Tanjore paintings. The motto of learning has, in fact, been central to her life. “Learning has always been a part of my life,” she admits.

The 64-year-old had not envisioned a day when she would be showcasing a solo exhibition of her works because it was never a part of her plan. But one thing led to another and here she is in the city with her intricate body of Kerala mural paintings in a show titled, Heaven on Earth. “I had held an exhibition before in 2008 when my father, myself and my son showcased works in diverse mediums – oil, Chinese paintings and watercolours respectively at the Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai.”

Confidence in craft

“That show received a good response and when I read the reviews I felt confident in my craft,” she adds.

The present show features tales from myths and mythology with paintings of gods dominating the works. However, what is remarkable is how the Chennai-based artist has focused on every detail and intricately painted her subjects that include Lord Ganesha in many avatars and Lord Hanuman.

This level of concentration and perfection is difficult to master, but she has mastered the craft impeccably possibly because her rigorous practice in Chinese brush painting steadied her hands. “Learning Chinese brush painting was a challenge but it is nothing like what I had done so far. Unlike watercolours or canvas where you work in the background first and then add details in the foreground, Chinese painting requires one to paint the foreground first and then build the background,” she says.

“There is no room for error and what the picture of what you are going to create should be clear in your mind. Since it is done on rice paper with a bamboo brush, it requires great practice to achieve perfection in it.”

Perfection she did achieve by learning under a trained master. She went to Malaysia to get advanced training. “I learnt among small children. I was the granny of the group,” she chuckles.

For Bhavani age really doesn’t matter when it comes to learning and trying. There is always a first time and sometimes luck also play a pivotal part in taking a person to the right destination.

Recollecting one such episode she says, “In 2016, I decided to hold my exhibition, so I wrote to the Visual Arts Arts gallery with samples of my work. My intention was to exhibit, but I was stumped when I received an email from them saying that they loved my work and would want me to do a Kerala mural for them.”

“I was overwhelmed. I would say that I was at the right place at the right time. There would be many artists out there who are better than me, but probably I sent the email at the right time,” she adds saying the mural is at the Open Palm Court Gallery.

(Heaven on Earth can be viewed from November 16 to 19 at Open Palm Court Area, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi)