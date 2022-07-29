Artwork by Ramesh Nair | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 29, 2022 12:06 IST

Gandra Lipika Rao of Hyderabad-based Iconart Gallery curates an affordable art show with works by 40 artists from across the country

Buy Art, an affordable art exhibition, had been a regular show at Hyderabad’s Iconart Gallery for four years since 2013. It was curated by the gallery’s founder, artist Avani Rao Gandra. This year, Avani’s daughter Gandra Lipika Rao takes the reins to make art more accessible to a wider demographic including a young clientele. That is probably why her curated show is called ‘Young Collectors’ Conclave’, featuring works of 40 artists across the country, from July 30 to August 20.

Gandra Lipika Rao | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Stepping into art space

Lipika quit her corporate job in 2018 to get into the art space and has since organised art therapy workshops. Her conversations with people in their 20s and 30s in this new journey opened new horizons. “The younger lot who are just building their lives, have an interest in art; some of them want to do up their new home aesthetically but are not sure what their tastes are and where to start,” says Lipika, adding that the show is also an opportunity for youngsters to amplify their art collection. “One associates art collections with the rich but with so many emerging artists, buyers can start young and explore one’s tastes in art.”

Lipika grew up in a home filled with art. She recollects with nostalgia, “Paintings take me back to the time when they were put up on the wall. I wonder about how old I was and if I had met the artist too. Art creates these emotional responses, brings joy, and lets memories take a special place.”

Artwork by Pradip Sau | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Artists in focus Artists in focus Aghacharya Arnab Biswas Arpitha Reddy Avani Rao Gandra Bhaskar Rao.B Dileep Kumar. CP Jaya Lakshmi .B Karishma Wadhwa Konda Srinivas Lakshmi Reddy.R Lavanya Dutt Madhu Kuruva Mahesh Karambele Manjula Dubey Manpreet Nishter Maruthi Paila Natraj Saraf Niraja Bhuwal Pradip Sau Pramod Reddy G Prasanth Vanama Preethi Samyukta Pritosha Sarkar Raj kumar P Ramakrishna .V Ramesh Nair Ravi Kumar .P Rayees Ahmed Saraswathi .L Shivkumar KV Ekta Sharma Smita Srivastava Sridhar Rao .C Srikanth Dhunde Srushti Rao Sumana Dey S.Vinit Kumar Tanay Kumar Uday Goswami Visweswara Rao. B

The idea for an affordable show took off in January when Lipika saw her friends who were staying at home due to lockdown restrictions become more interested in decorating homes with art pieces. Once artists sent images of their work through email, her mother, Avani, stepped in to lend her experience as a curator. Although she intended to start small, the positive response encouraged her to expand the show to include artists across the country.

Artwork by Saraswathi L | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

From natural, realistic and figurative to abstracts, works were handpicked to have a plethora of styles and expressions. Abstract works include cubism, impressionism and expressionism. With prices starting from ₹2,500 upwards, the range is diverse, affordable and aesthetically pleasing. “We were cognizant of the fact that the works are not too abstract as it might not resonate with every one.”

Art curation, Lipika says, is a story to tell and a learning experience. “Curation is not just about putting out the best paintings. Cohesion, understanding the purpose and being introspective are vital. Artworks have to suit our objective and story because a painting could be beautiful and still not fit our objective or criteria. I cannot forget the fact that I am catering to youngsters.”

By Ekta Sharma | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Apart from the physical display at Iconart, Young Collectors’ Conclave is also available online (iconartinfo@gmail.com). “We (Iconart) have traditionally been an offline gallery but want to push digital with this display to get contemporary Indian art onto international platforms.”