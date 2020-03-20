Abijit Ganguly on his life as a comedian

The spotlight, stage, mic and the laughter have fuelled him, says comedian Abijit Ganguly. “Being on the stage in front of so many people gives you a kind of adrenalin rush that is hard to explain. I love being able to make people laugh,” says the man who has been in this job for over a decade.

The Mumbai-based comedian, Abijit recently performed at Hotel Novotel. “I have performed in the city twice before this. Once at the Naval base and almost six years ago at The Park. Unfortunately, I have never had enough time to explore the city. All I have seen in the city is RK Beach,” he says.

An economics graduate, Abijit was doing his masters at Delhi School of Economics when he was introduced to stand up comedy. “I used to attend a lot of theatre at the India Habitat Centre, one day I accidentally saw the performance of Abish Mathew and I was blown away. I enjoyed the show so much that I mailed the organiser of the show asking if I could try my luck at it. Surprisingly, he wrote back inviting me for an open mic, and that is how the journey began,” he says.

But back then comedy as a profession seemed like a distant dream. “Though I started performing regularly at open mics, I still took up a corporate job after my education. It was only when the money from the gigs matched my salary did I let go of the job.”

With over four lakh YouTube subscribers, each of his videos has at least two million views.

“Observational comedy has been my forte. Everything that I see around me influences my acts especially travel as I get to met new people and understand new cultures. However, I never limit myself to it, my acts do have some political or religious jokes,” says the comedian from Delhi who now lives in Mumbai .

While the internet has helped him to reach out to millions , it has also made him vulnerable to criticism and trolling.

“It is a wrong assumption that people will troll you only for off-limit topics. They troll you even for silly things like airport or school jokes. I have developed a thick skin and no longer care about the comments. I would rather take it seriously if a person comes to me after a live show and says he or she found something offensive, but that rarely happens. The anonymity on the internet has given people the power to speak rubbish I do not pay heed to them.”

Abijit is currently touring with his show called Millennial Couples which humorously highlights the differences between marriage then and now. “I got married almost two years ago, so most of the content comes from what my wife and I have experienced. The act talks about our trouble dealing with relatives who keep asking us to have kids or the way social media has changed the dynamics between a couple. It is hilarious how so many people find it relatable,” he says.

Though he has travelled a long way from the open mics in small cafés, Abijit says there is a lot more he has to do.

“Getting famous is just the first step. Once you have established yourself there is the constant urge to keep getting better . If I should look back at a video I uploaded three years ago and do not feel I need to improve on it, then I am not honing my skills. And the day you stop getting better at your art is the day you have lost it,” he says.