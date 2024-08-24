Hyderabad-based artist Aasha Radhika pays a heartfelt tribute to her late mother — who passed away recently— in her 25th solo show Svan: Mystical Wings & Eternal Tinkles at the State Art Gallery. The exhibition features around 70 acrylic and egg tempera paintings sized 1 foot and 3/4 feet size that capture her memories and beautiful encounters with Nature.

The artist brings her inner self onto canvas to tell stories and depict young girls and women from her life. Her artworks are deeply personal and spiritually inspired, in tribute to her parents and gurus. As she processes her thoughts and ideas, she taps into an innocent space within herself to paint memories and natural surroundings, finding joy in simple things. She uses her mother’s embroidery and favourite colours, recollects her grandmother’s love and nurturing qualities towards animals, and reflects on her own journey with her daughter.

Myriad meanings

‘Svan’, a bird created by Asha, is a significant element and recurring motif on her canvas. Named after her father SV Anjaneyulu, mother Satyavani and 16-year-old daughter Shivani, ‘Svan’ takes on myriad forms as a peachick, palapitta (The Indian Blue Jay) or a swan. depending on the concept she wants to convey and to lend symmetry to her work. Aasha, who works as a chief manager at the State Bank of India, balances her profession and passion to live a purposeful life. “People ask what I do after going home, and I just paint. When art is an integral part of life, it is a spiritual connection and doesn’t feel like any another activity.”

Being positive, hopeful and reflecting on a bond define Aasha’s paintings. She says, “I want to spread joy through my work.”

Svan: Mystical Wings & Eternal Tinkles is on at the State Art Gallery in Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad till August 26 and will be exhibited at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from September 16 to 22 .