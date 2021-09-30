Television Art

Aamani dons a new role in Telugu serial

Aamani in a scene from ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’  

If actor Aamani proved her mettle in director Bapu’s Mr Pellam (1993), her performance in SV Krishna Reddy’s films Subhalagnam (1994) and Maavichiguru (1996) made her a household name among Telugu film goers.

The actor reprises the role of the money-mad, controlling Kanaka Ratnam in the Telugu daily serial Muthyamantha Muddu, launched a month ago on Zee Telugu. Director Ramjee helms the loves story set in Nellore, with script and dialogues by Rasool.

A scene from ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’

A scene from ‘Muthyamantha Muddu’  

Kanaka Ratnam’s obsession for money stems from her carrying forward her mother’s money-lending business. With a big bindi, colourful bangles and jewellery, the mother of three is sharp-tongued and bossy, asserting her dominance over the family. When her son Govind falls in love with Geetha, a Tamilian, and marries her, Kanaka Ratnam’s battle with her daughter-in-law begins.

“Initially I was not interested but when I heard the story, I couldn’t say no. My character has a commanding personality. Portraying varied emotions without making her a negative character is a challenge,” says Aamani.

Bengaluru-based Aamani travels to Hyderabad for shoots and credits the team for her Nellore accent in the show. Though transforming into Kanaka Ratnam was easy, the dialogues posed a challenge.“I could get the body language of an overbearing person right but the slang was initially tough.”

As for the television stint, she says, “Work flow is a major difference between film and television serials. A film actor gets some rest between shots but the small screen is demanding and keeps actors on their toes.”

Enriching film career

In her two-and-half decade-long film career, Aamani has also essayed various small roles in Aa Naluguru, Chandamama Kathalu, Middle Class Abbayi, Bharat Ane Nenu and others.

She was recently seen as a street vendor and actor Kartikeya’s onscreen mother in Chavu Kaburu Challaga. Actors have to move with the times and accept roles that give them a scope to emote, she says. Citing the examples of Jayasudha and Jayaprada, she says, “They were both stars in Telugu films and later did varied roles. Jayasudha made a mark as a mother in so many movies. If you stick to your own image you can never grow as an artiste. Essaying different roles is a challenge but it is also quite fulfilling.”

While Aamani’s foray into Telugu television is new, she is familiar to Tamil audiences as Rathinavalli in the serial Poove Unkaaga. She discontinued the project after a year due to her mother’s hospitalisation from COVID-19. When her mother’s health deteriorated, Aamani found herself cash-strapped. “My money was locked and no one helped me. But Arvind sir (Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts) immediately sent money to be given for a project. It was my money but what mattered was that he gave it when I needed it the most.”

She spends more than 25 days in Hyderabad for shootings. “I miss my children — seven year old Nihal and five year old Vibha. Whenever I get a small break I am back in Bengaluru to be with them.”

Aamani looks forward to her next project Arrdham, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Chandigarh-based Colored Rims woos the gifting market with its personalised nesting dolls

Reinventing Kathaprasangam for modern times

Singer Priyadarshini documents 100 years of film music

Chennai photographer Arun captures Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity through diptychs and triptychs

Hyderabad artist Harsha Durugadda’s sculpture for Sotheby’s online auction

‘Ghare Baire’, celebrating 200 years of Bengal art, reopens again

Contemporary art exhibition Lokame Tharavadu proves a milestone for women Malayali artists

Cartoonist makes collectible cards to commemorate Mammootty's 50 years in the industry

Twelve artists, diverse viewpoints at Hyderabad's Emerging Palettes

In artist Christo posthumous tribute, Arc de Triomphe wrapped in silvery blue

Kerala-based Rangachetana theatre group initiates a unique project to help artists in need

Remembering Amrit Rai, the ‘Raj Kapoor of Hindi literature’

Natural world shines in Ritu Kamath’s virtual show

Artist Anpu Varkey enjoys being accepted as a “worker on the streets”

Aditi Iyer’s ‘Dollhouse’ is poignant yet a groovy EP

Chennai is now home to lifelike wall art done by Tamil Nadu’s very own banner artists

50 years of Pheroza Godrej’s Cymroza is celebrated by all, even other galleries

Harsimran Juneja’s art challenges notions of societal acceptance

A group show by Chennai photographers captures landscapes, people and architecture as moments in time

DAG showcases Company paintings devoted to Indian birds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 4:52:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/art/aamani-portrays-an-interesting-character-in-muthyamantha-muddu/article36752699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY