A weekend of creativity at the Urban Fest in Visakhapatnam

A diverse array of stalls, live workshops, music and stand-up shows will mark the two-day Urban Fest being organised by Local Hungama.

Sponsored by Soul Spa, the event promises to be a haven for art lovers, eco-conscious shoppers and those looking for unique, handmade treasures. “The two-day fest provides an opportunity to support local artists and small businesses; we plan to make this concept a regular feature and provide a platform for city artistes and small enterprises to market their products,” says Megana Ganapathiraju, founder of Local Hungama. Some of the highlights include ceramics and paintings, customised stationery and art products, natural body care products, Nature-themed bookmarks painted in watercolour, mini potted plants, handmade friendship bands and rakhis, crochet products and sustainable clothing.

For those eager to learn a new skill or indulge in a hobby, Urban Fest will be hosting workshops offering engaging activities. Join an acrylic painting session, where you can unleash your inner artist; or try your hand at a crochet session and create beautiful handmade crafts.

A poetry and storytelling session is set to be hosted by Vizag Writers and Vizag Reads communities. Standup comedians Leni and Sai of Vizag Komedians will tickle your funny bone with hilarious anecdotes and witty jokes.

The two-day fest will also see performances by local musicians of Band Tea Story. Entry is free.

On August 3 and 4, 10am to 9pm, at Ocean Vista Bay.